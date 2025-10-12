2025 F1 US GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

Formula 1 is preparing to move to race in the United States for the second time this year, for the 2025 F1 US GP at the Circuit of the Americas. This is one of the three races that are scheduled in the country this year.

Ad

Texas has been home to the United States Grand Prix since 2012, when the Circuit of the Americas was newly opened. Owing to the track layout, the race has always been challenging for the drivers and entertaining for the fans. It provides ample opportunities for overtaking, and the sharp change in elevation is a unique challenge for drivers to figure out the exact braking points under different circumstances.

The race this year is set to be a Sprint session, meaning there will only be a single practice session. This will be followed by a Sprint qualifying session on Friday, the Sprint race on Saturday, and subsequently the main qualifying session. Only the main race will be held on Sunday, marking no changes that day.

Ad

Trending

Here are the complete track timings for the 2025 F1 US GP: ( 12-hour format, Central Time)

Friday:

Free Practice: 12:30 - 13:30

Sprint Qualifying: 16:30 - 17:14

Saturday:

Sprint: 12:00 - 12:30

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00

Sunday

Race: 14:00 onwards

Here are the timings for the sessions in different time zones:

Session BST ET IST Free Practice 18:30 13:30 23:00 Sprint Qualifying 22:30 17:30 03:00 Sprint 18:00 13:00 22:30 Qualifying 22:00 17:00 02:30 Race 20:00 15:30 00:30

Ad

2025 F1 US GP Preview: Which driver could emerge at the top?

As mentioned, the US GP has historically been home to producing some of the most exciting races. The Circuit of the Americas has taken inspiration from various historical circuits on the F1 calendar. One prominent example is the esses, which are a direct inspiration from Suzuka, home to the Japanese Grand Prix. However, there are also long straights followed by extremely sharp corners, which give drivers ample opportunity to attack and perform overtakes.

Ad

With McLaren being crowned the Constructors' Champions in Singapore, the fight for the top spot is officially over; however, there is a lot that could happen in the midfield. After his podium finish in Singapore, Max Verstappen has reduced Red Bull's gap to Ferrari to just eight points. If the Italian team fails to deliver a strong performance, they could drop to fourth place in the championship.

Furthermore, owing to the surface temperature and the track's overall layout, it is expected to suit McLaren better, and this could prove to be yet another victory for the Papaya crew. At the same time, however, Verstappen is also contending for the Drivers' Championship, with a 63-point gap from the leader, Oscar Piastri.

The Dutchman's improved form since Monza could be a major advantage during the US GP this time around. But, as mentioned, the track would be better supported for the McLarens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More