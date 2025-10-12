2025 F1 US GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

Formula 1 is preparing to move to race in the United States for the second time this year, for the 2025 F1 US GP at the Circuit of the Americas. This is one of the three races that are scheduled in the country this year.
Texas has been home to the United States Grand Prix since 2012, when the Circuit of the Americas was newly opened. Owing to the track layout, the race has always been challenging for the drivers and entertaining for the fans. It provides ample opportunities for overtaking, and the sharp change in elevation is a unique challenge for drivers to figure out the exact braking points under different circumstances.
The race this year is set to be a Sprint session, meaning there will only be a single practice session. This will be followed by a Sprint qualifying session on Friday, the Sprint race on Saturday, and subsequently the main qualifying session. Only the main race will be held on Sunday, marking no changes that day.
Here are the complete track timings for the 2025 F1 US GP: ( 12-hour format, Central Time)
Friday:
- Free Practice: 12:30 - 13:30
- Sprint Qualifying: 16:30 - 17:14
Saturday:
- Sprint: 12:00 - 12:30
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00
Sunday
- Race: 14:00 onwards
Here are the timings for the sessions in different time zones:
2025 F1 US GP Preview: Which driver could emerge at the top?
As mentioned, the US GP has historically been home to producing some of the most exciting races. The Circuit of the Americas has taken inspiration from various historical circuits on the F1 calendar. One prominent example is the esses, which are a direct inspiration from Suzuka, home to the Japanese Grand Prix. However, there are also long straights followed by extremely sharp corners, which give drivers ample opportunity to attack and perform overtakes.
With McLaren being crowned the Constructors' Champions in Singapore, the fight for the top spot is officially over; however, there is a lot that could happen in the midfield. After his podium finish in Singapore, Max Verstappen has reduced Red Bull's gap to Ferrari to just eight points. If the Italian team fails to deliver a strong performance, they could drop to fourth place in the championship.
Furthermore, owing to the surface temperature and the track's overall layout, it is expected to suit McLaren better, and this could prove to be yet another victory for the Papaya crew. At the same time, however, Verstappen is also contending for the Drivers' Championship, with a 63-point gap from the leader, Oscar Piastri.
The Dutchman's improved form since Monza could be a major advantage during the US GP this time around. But, as mentioned, the track would be better supported for the McLarens.