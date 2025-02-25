$23M worth 3x F1 winner pays homage to Lewis Hamilton after spending three years as his teammate

3x F1 race winner George Russell has paid homage to Lewis Hamilton as both drivers get ready for life after being teammates for three years at Mercedes. The duo first came together in 2022 after Hamilton's tragic title defeat in 2021. Since then, the two have been together until 2024, when it was announced that the 7x world champion would be moving to Ferrari.

Russell, worth $23 million (via Forbes), graduated to F1 in 2019 with Williams. The driver spent three years with the Grove-based team and finally got his shot at Mercedes. The partnership with Hamilton was intense as both were close to each other.

Russell defeated his teammate twice in 2022 and 2024. With Mercedes not fighting for the title, the stakes were never as high for the two to battle it out, and hence, the duo was more or less cordial off-track.

Looking back at the relationship, George Russell had anything but praise for Lewis Hamilton, especially when he talked about how the driver always took time out for the fans. He told Virgin Radio:

“It was great, to be honest. I mean, for me, when you have a seven-time World Champion as your team-mate, it’s such a good opportunity to show what you’re capable of. But then also just learning how he deals with the team, how he kept the morale up when times were tough, how he always gave time to the fans."

He added:

“It was a difficult position for him, being, you know, as large as he is, but you know, when it was sort of one-on-one, he really is a great guy. And a bit of end of an era for him and the team, but I think it’s an exciting opportunity, you know, for him as well, and interesting for the sport, but also for myself, for Kimi, Mercedes. So, you know, I think it’s good for everyone.”

George Russell shares that he had no clue about Lewis Hamilton's departure from Mercedes

In early 2024, Lewis Hamilton announced that he was leaving Mercedes and going to Ferrari in 2025. The decision shocked the F1 world, as nobody saw it coming.

It appeared that even his teammate George Russell had no idea that Hamilton was leaving, as he said:

“To be honest, it wasn’t a whisper I heard, for a fact was the first time I heard it. It was quite surprising, to be honest, because these things usually have a way of creeping out into the media, and it was just a total bombshell. But, at the end of the day, these things all happen for a reason. And we’re entering a new era in Formula 1 shortly. The sport is getting bigger and bigger. And I think it’s great for all.”

Lewis Hamilton would now be a rival to George Russell as the 7X world champion had joined Ferrari and would compete against his former team.

