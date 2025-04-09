2x F1 Bahrain GP winner Max Verstappen makes his feelings known about the upcoming race weekend

Max Verstappen is looking forward to the 2025 F1 Bahrain GP even though the driver is not too hopeful of a strong result this weekend. The driver goes to the track on the back of a brilliant win in Suzuka, one that has helped him close the gap to championship leader Lando Norris to just one point.

The 2025 F1 season has begun with McLaren having a decent advantage over the competition as the team has continued to build on what was already a competent car. This car helped Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to win the first two races, respectively. As soon as we'd gotten to the third race of the season, however, it was Verstappen who turned the tide on the duo.

The Red Bull driver put together a stunning lap to secure pole position for the race, and then it was the pole position start that ultimately helped him pull off a sensational win as he held off both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri until the checkered flag fell.

The race win also meant that Max Verstappen has now closed the gap to just one point to Lando Norris. Looking ahead to the F1 Bahrain GP, the driver wasn't too confident about the team's prospects as he said:

"Bahrain is typically somewhere where we have gone well; the track is very technical and of course it is under night race conditions which is a bit different. It is going to be hot and think it will be tough race for us. There are still things to improve on the car: we are still working on our tire management and lacking some pace so we will just need to work hard and constantly push the car to the limit."

He added:

"However, I do always enjoy going there so looking forward to seeing what this week brings and hopefully we can maximise the performance of the car as best we can."

Max Verstappen on the win in Suzuka

Max Verstappen's win in Suzuka meant that the driver now has four consecutive wins at the track. The driver first won there in 2022 in the rain, and throughout the ground effect era, he has been unbeatable. Talking about his win in the F1 Japanese GP, the home race of Honda, he said:

"To win in Japan was an amazing moment for the Team and a perfect send off for Honda, who we have had such a great relationship and a lot of success with over the years. It is amazing to have four wins in a row there and was a great start to the triple header. It was a good boost for the Team and now we can hopefully go into this week with a bit more confidence."

The Dutch driver would be heading to the F1 Bahrain GP with renewed confidence, especially since the gap to the championship leader is now all but gone.

