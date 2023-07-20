$3,900,000,000 worth Ferrari ranked most valuable F1 team, Mercedes close second

Scuderia Ferrari has taken the top spot as the most valuable F1 team in 2023, as a recent report by Forbes put it ahead of rivals Mercedes and Red Bull.

F1's most successful team Ferrari has successfully retained its title as the sport's most valuable team, with a valuation standing at a whopping $3.9 billion. Mercedes is not far behind, with the Silver Arrows valued at $3.8 billion. Reigning champions Red Bull take the final podium spot, with a valuation of $2.6 billion.

Here is the list of all the F1 teams ranked by Forbes according to their valuations in 2023:

Ferrari - $3.9b Mercedes - $3.8b Red Bull - $2.6b McLaren - $2.2b Alpine - $1.4b Aston Martin - $1.375b AlphaTauri - $1.125b Alfa Romeo - $900m Haas - $780m Williams - $725m

According to the report, on average, an F1 team is worth $1.88 billion, a 276% upshot from the average figures, which stood at $500 million in 2019. Ferrari saw an 189% increase in its net worth despite not winning a championship in recent years. Mercedes witnessed a 274% rise from 2019, credit to its dominance in the previous era of F1.

Forbes noted that the significant rise in values was due to the cost cap regulation introduced in 2021, which limited the teams' expenditure. With each team allowed to spend $135 million per year, top teams are not bleeding money as they have turned into profitable entities.

The report also stated that teams could now make up 65% of their income from funds released by F1 and the rest 35% from sponsorships.

The financial regulations, coupled with the rising popularity of the sport in the West, due to the Netflix docuseries "Drive To Survive" have revitalized the sport. The team revenues have increased from an average of $220 million in 2018 to $380 million this year.

Given F1's current trend in viewership and teams' unwillingness to expand the grid, the values for the entities are expected to increase in the coming years.

Ferrari team principal dismisses Alex Albon rumors ahead of the Hungarian GP

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur

Last week, reports in Italian media suggested that the Scuderia was considering Albon as a possible replacement for Carlos Sainz, once the latter's contract runs out in 2024.

Ahead of the Hungarian GP, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur dismissed the speculations, ridiculing the origins of such stories. Vasseur cleared the rumors during an interview with Motorsport.it as he said:

"I don't know where this story came from. I've run Albon in the past, and we're friends. If a reporter asks me if Alex is currently doing a good job, I would say yes. But that doesn't mean I'm interested in taking him."

"I think Alex also has a contract with Williams for 2024. The team is investing a lot, so there is no problem."

The Williams driver himself admitted that he is planning his long-term future with the Grove-based outfit.

The Ferrari boss stated that the top priority, for now, is to focus on the team and discuss the contracts in the future.