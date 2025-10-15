"3 of the biggest snakes": F1 fans react as FIA president Ben Sulayem shares dinner pictures with Christian Horner and Zak Brown

F1 fans online have shared their reaction to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's latest Instagram post. Many were surprised to see him dining with Zak Brown and Christian Horner, all at the same table. The Emirati official shared the images on Wednesday and thanked both Horner and Brown for their presence.In the image, Mohammed Ben Sulayem could be seen having dinner with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and former Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner. These two figures have famously been rivals within the F1 paddock over the past few years.&quot;An evening spent in good company - thank you @christianhorner and @zbrownceo&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostF1 fans shared their reaction to this post by Ben Sulayem, as many were left confused by the trio dining together.&quot;LOL you couldn't have put 3 of the biggest snakes in a photo if you tried,&quot; said one fan.Screen grab of comment under Ben Sulayem's Instagram post [via Instagram/@mohammed.ben.sulayem]&quot;How bizarre...&quot; said another user.Screen grab of comment under Ben Sulayem's Instagram post [via Instagram/@mohammed.ben.sulayem]&quot;What on earth,&quot; commented another fan.Screen grab of comment under Ben Sulayem's Instagram post [via Instagram/@mohammed.ben.sulayem]Here are some more reactions:&quot;Interesting company,&quot; quipped another fan.Screen grab of comment under Ben Sulayem's Instagram post [via Instagram/@mohammed.ben.sulayem]&quot;Will Horner hold a senior position within the FIA?&quot; questioned another user.Screen grab of comment under Ben Sulayem's Instagram post [via Instagram/@mohammed.ben.sulayem]&quot;2 most hated team principals on the grid with the widely hated FIA president, I wonder how that could go,&quot; said another fan.Screen grab of comment under Ben Sulayem's Instagram post [via Instagram/@mohammed.ben.sulayem]As the FIA elections come closer, internal politics and jostling for power within the motorsports community are at an all-time high. The incumbent president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, is looking to get elected for a second term at the December 12 elections in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.Ben Sulayem can be re-elected unopposed as president of F1's governing bodyMohammed Ben Sulayem with Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix - Source: GettyFIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem could be re-elected as the head of F1’s governing body, as the complex regulations make it nearly impossible for opponents to file a valid bid. Tim Mayer, Laura Villars and Virginie Philippot have all announced their candidacy for the role.To validate their bids, they must nominate seven Vice Presidents, two from Europe and one each from the Asia-Pacific, Middle East/North Africa, North America, South America and Africa.However, in October, the FIA appointed a 29-member World Motor Sport Council, from which these vice-presidents must be selected. The council’s composition has made it extremely difficult for any of Ben Sulayem’s rivals to complete their lists.Fabiana Ecclestone, wife of former F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone, is the only eligible South American on the council. She already serves as Vice President under Ben Sulayem and is expected to stay loyal.Meanwhile, the two eligible African members are also considered close to the incumbent, leaving little room for opposition candidates to manoeuvre.