3 F1 seasons when the championship was decided on the final day

It is very rare that an F1 title battle goes down to the final race of a championship season between drivers. Legends like Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen have all won their maiden championships in the final race of the season.

Here are three instances when the championship has been decided on the final day of the season.

#1 2021 F1 season

The most recent F1 season to go down to the wire happened a couple of years ago in 2021 when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen entered the final round in Abu Dhabi on level terms. The battle between the two heavyweights was one of the best in F1 history as they both pushed each other to the limit.

However, it was the Red Bull driver Verstappen who denied Hamilton the opportunity to get his record-breaking eighth world championship in a controversial manner. The controversial ending is still debated to this day and has divided opinions from fans on social media to no end.

#2 2008 F1 season

This is arguably the most thrilling season in the sport's history with one of the closest finishes ever to decide the championship. Lewis Hamilton broke the hearts of every Brazilian fan in the stands at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. He defeated the local favorite and championship rival Philippe on the final corner of the race to take his first championship home in dramatic fashion.

It was a seesaw race the entire way consisting of changeable weather conditions multiple pit stops and tense garages. Ultimately it was the McLaren driver who came out on top after passing Timo Glock in the final corner.

#3 2012 season

Considered by many as the greatest F1 season of all time, it featured multiple unique stories that have not been replicated since such as seven different drivers winning the first seven races.

It also featured one of the most iconic title battles between Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso, which went down to the wire in the Brazilian GP that year. The final race of the season was the perfect conclusion to the season and featured every single aspect of what made it as thrilling as any other.

However, in their bid to become three-time world champions, it was Vettel who eclipsed Alonso in the chance to achieve the same and displayed his famous German resilience to take the honors home.