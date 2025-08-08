"3 months post-partum": Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares a selfie in a yoga outfit

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared a selfie in a yoga outfit on Instagram. The 36-year-old Brazilian model has been active on social media despite taking a break from attending regular public events and fashion shows.

Piquet and the Dutch driver became parents for the first time in early May when they announced the birth of their daughter, Lily. While the four-time F1 world champion has continued to compete at the pinnacle of motorsport, Piquet has taken a step back to spend some time with the newborn in the initial months.

Kelly Piquet, a model and influencer by profession, who hails from a racing family, has continued to give fans insight into his personal life. In her recent Instagram story, Max Verstappen's girlfriend could be seen in a mirror selfie, wearing a yoga outfit by 'Alo.' She wrote:

"3 months post-partum and trying to figure out how to get back in shape"

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's Story. Credits-Instagram/kellypiquet

Although she has chosen to stay away from the limelight, Kelly Piquet was at an event a while back and gave an interview to Portuguese broadcaster TVI. Speaking about her connection with motorsport, she said, via TOI:

"I breathe motorsport. It's something that comes naturally to me. And in the end, I've started a family with an F1 driver. Well, not married yet, but we've started a family. It wasn't planned on purpose. I've had several relationships with men who weren't in that field, but it was just meant to be."

Max Verstappen, on the other hand, has continued to be relatively successful on the track despite not having his best year with Red Bull. He is P3 in the driver's standings and has almost single-handedly scored all of the Austrian team's points this year.

Mercedes F1 director targets Max Verstappen for the second half of 2025

Mercedes Trackside Engineering Director, Andrew Shovlin, stated that the German team and George Russell were locked in for a "close battle" with Max Verstappen for P3 in the driver's championship this year.

In the team's debrief after Hungary, the Brit reflected on their objectives for the second half of the season and said, via GPBlog:

''We've got George looking in a pretty close battle with Max for P3 in the Drivers' Championship. We're in a pretty tight battle for second in the Constructors' Championship. So Ferrari just a little bit ahead, Red Bull behind. So that's going to be fun. And to achieve that, we've definitely got to optimize what we've got over the remaining tracks."

George Russell trails Max Verstappen by 15 points in the driver's standings, while Mercedes is 24 points behind Ferrari in their fight for P2 in the Constructors' title.

