$30M-worth F1 legend warns US president Donald Trump could have an adverse impact on the sport: "Make American Racing Great Again"

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill said that Donald Trump's return as president of the USA could have a negative impact on Formula 1. He stated that Formula 1 is not a domestic product and Trump, who is an avid believer of promoting American origin things, could negatively impact its growth.

Damon Hill, who holds a net worth of $30 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is a Formula 1 legend, having won the championship in 1996. After debuting in 1992, he raced for multiple teams, including Williams and Jordan.

Following his retirement from the sport in 1999, Hill transitioned into media and broadcasting as an F1 analyst. In an interview with Telegraph UK published on February 27, the Brit talked about the impact USA president Donald Trump could have on Formula 1, highlighting that it wasn't a domestic product.

“Remember, F1 is not a domestic formula. It’s owned by an American company, but it’s not a domestic product. IndyCar is. And at a time when domestic things have a lot of support… you know, 'Make American Racing Great Again'. I can hear it," Hill said.

Trump, since getting reelected as the USA president, has been aggressively promoting American origin things. He has also imposed tariffs and additional taxes on foreign imports.

Moreover, Formula 1 is a direct competitor of IndyCar, an American Open-wheel racing series, prompting Hill to ponder the impact Trump's approach could have on Formula 1's growth in the States.

Donald Trump turned up as a guest for McLaren last season during the USA Grand Prix. He was campaigning for presidential elections as well and did some publicity events at the time.

F1 legend Damon Hill takes a dig at Max Verstappen for his aggressive driving strategy

Max Verstappen at F1 pre-season test (Image Source: Getty)

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen had a tough fight with Lando Norris during the 2024 season to defend his title and this saw him receive a few penalties. During his aforementioned interaction with the Telegraph, Damon Hill took a dig at the Dutchman.

Hill pointed out that Verstappen used the overtaking rule to his advantage last year. He also claimed that the Dutchman would not react well in case the situation was reversed.

"Max [last year] correctly interpreted to his advantage the rule about overtaking and being ahead at the apex on the inside. There’s nothing in the rules that says you can’t do that. And it’s exciting to see people dive down inside. Except that no other driver does it. And if someone were to do it to him, he’d cry like a baby," Hill said.

Max Verstappen was strongly criticized for his aggressive driving style last year. He faced dual penalties in the Mexico Grand Prix for pushing Norris off the track, leading to widespread criticism.

The Dutchman eventually managed to win a fourth successive World Championship in 2024, finishing 63 points above Norris. He won a total of nine races throughout the season.

