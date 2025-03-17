$30M worth former F1 champion reacts to Lewis Hamilton's communication struggles with his race engineer during the F1 Australian GP

Former F1 driver Damon Hill took to his official social media account to react to Lewis Hamilton's latest communication struggle with race engineer Riccardo Adami. Reacting to the ordeal, the 1996 F1 champion stated that both parties needed a "bit of work to do" to resolve the issue.

Ad

Hamilton and Adami seemed to have struggled while communicating during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. This was the seven-time world champion's first race with Ferrari after he joined the Prancing Horse on a multi-year deal.

Having joined a new team, Lewis Hamilton had to drive a new car, with new setups. In addition to this, the Briton also had a fresh voice in his ear — Adami. Hamilton worked with Peter Bonnington for 12 years at Mercedes, and for the first time in 13 years, a new man was at the helm of affairs.

Ad

Trending

As Hamilton and Adami had their first race together, it seemed the latter was trying to assist the former with information and instructions. However, this wasn't something the British driver appreciated, as he asked Adami to stop 'repeating' everything.

Witnessing the ordeal, Hill, who is worth $30 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) took to his official Instagram account to share his reaction. He posted a snippet of the exchange shared by F1's Instagram handle on his story and wrote:

Ad

"Bit of work to do here on communication."

Damon Hill's story - Source: via @96f1champ on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton had an underwhelming outing in Melbourne after he finished the race in P10. Even though he started the race from P8, he was leading the race at one point, thanks to the rain-related chaos. However, he had to go home with a solitary point in the bag.

Ad

What exactly happened between Lewis Hamilton and Riccardo Adami?

During the 2025 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne, Lewis Hamilton and Riccardo Adami had issues communicating with each other in their first race together.

It started with Adami giving Hamilton a weather update, to which, the latter responded:

"Just don’t repeat everything, please.”

Following this, Adami advised Hamilton over the settings of the car, to which the driver once again replied:

Ad

"Yes, I know. Leave me to it, please.”

Adami did not stop here, as he went on to share his advice with Hamilton on DRS. To this, Hamilton's response was:

"Please leave it, yes please leave it. I’m learning the car as I go, mate. Just leave me to it with the DRS. It’s not an issue.”

Ad

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) driving for Scuderia Ferrari during the 2025 Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

As the race ended, the former Mercedes driver shared his take on his race engineer. Here's what he said:

Ad

“I think Riccardo did a really good job,” he said (via Planet F1). “We’re learning about each other bit by bit. We just need to… after this, we’ll download, we’ll go through all the comments, things I said, and vice versa. And generally, I’m not one that likes a lot of information in the race. Unless I need it, I’ll ask for it. But he did his best today."

Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, also failed to have a great field day as the Monegasque came home in P8. McLaren's Lando Norris won the race, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and George Russell of Mercedes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback