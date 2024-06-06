32x race winner comments on Adrian Newey being linked to Aston Martin

32-time race winner Fernando Alonso feels Adrian Newey being linked to Aston Martin is a great sign for the team and it will be a privilege to be associated with him. The ace designer shocked the F1 paddock when he announced recently that he wouldn't be a part of Red Bull anymore.

Newey has been an integral factor in the successes of Red Bull, helping the team win titles from 2010–13 before being a key member during their dominance from 2021-24. However, their internal politics and the recent investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour by principal Christian Horner, coupled with a few disagreements within the team, saw Adrian Newey take the plunge and move on toward different challenges.

As soon as he announced he was leaving Red Bull, the wizard was linked to multiple teams. Williams team principal James Vowles admitted that the team had had discussions with Adrian Newey about a possible return. Meanwhile, there are teams that are apparently in advanced talks with Newey, though a final decision has not yet been made by any organization. Ferrari's name has also been associated quite a few times with the wizard, but according to German media, the talks have collapsed.

Fittingly, Adrian Newey was recently attached to Aston Martin as well, with reports of Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll giving a blank cheque to the aero wizard as a proposal for joining the team. When questioned about the team being associated with Newey, driver Fernando Alonso said it would be a privilege to join hands with someone like Newey. He told F1.com,

“He’s a legend of the sport and first of all I feel privileged to drive in this moment in Formula 1 and the last 20 years, sharing the sport with Adrian, obviously as a competitor. And it’s a privilege - to be linked with Aston Martin is already a good sign and good news for us that a legend of the sport and Aston Martin are linked somehow.”

Aston Martin boss admits the team approached Adrian Newey

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack admitted that the team had approached Adrian Newey for a possible move to Silverstone. Newey has been approached by multiple teams and Krack shared that his team was one of them. When questioned by F1.com as to whether his team had approached Newey, Krack said,

“When someone like that is available on the market, I think eight teams started discussions immediately, or maybe even before, so this is internal discussion and also discussions with him and the people around him. It will be quite interesting to see how this is going to wrestle out.”

When pressed if there had been a conversation between the two parties, Krack admitted that there had and said,

“Always. Everybody is interested.”

It is one of the most anticipated updates for the F1 community currently, to see where Newey ends up. The star designer has admitted that he still wants to continue doing this, and thus, we are surely going to see him on the paddock in 2025, just without the certainty as of yet of knowing which team he appears for.