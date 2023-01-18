$3300 and Lewis Hamilton's signed part from his 7th F1 title-winning Mercedes car could be yours!

A side panel of Lewis Hamilton's championship-winning Mercedes is available for auction. The proceeds of the auction will go to a charity that supports disabled people.

The title-winning car from Mercedes, with which Lewis Hamilton won his seventh title, was the class of the field. The car won all but four races of the season and after just the first few races of the season, it was clear that Hamilton was going to claim the title.

Talking about the proceeds that are up for auction, the expected auction value is supposed to be around $3300 and will help buy:

An original part of the Mercedes-AMG car signed by Lewis Hamilton.

Side panel of the 2020 World Championship season Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 W11 rear wing - featuring Epson and Crowdstrike sponsor branding

Signed by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in December 2022.

Intensive research was carried out to develop the world champion side wing with aerodynamic slats

Dimensions: Approx. 80 x 80 cm.

Materials: carbon.

Built into a quality frame.

Including official certificate from Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (image will be provided later in the course of the auction).

Formula 1 @F1



Most wins at different circuits: Lewis Hamilton - 29



Most different Grands Prix won: Lewis Hamilton - 28



Most distance led: Lewis Hamilton - 25,900 km



Speaking of the 2020 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton dominated the season by winning as many as 11 races that season. The Mercedes driver equaled Michael Schumacher's record of winning seven world championships with this car.

George Russell credits Lewis Hamilton for the progress made in his career

George Russell recently credited his Mercedes teammate for the progress and growth he has achieved by being in the same team. Russell was a Williams driver for the first three seasons of his career and got the opportunity at Mercedes in 2022.

Formula 1 @F1



Most race wins: Lewis Hamilton - 95



Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton - 98



Most podiums: Lewis Hamilton - 165



Most points finishes: Lewis Hamilton - 229



Most consecutive race starts: Lewis Hamilton - 265



It was this opportunity that saw him outscore his illustrious teammate in his very first season alongside him. Speaking about the learning achieved by driving alongside Lewis, Russell said that the experience made up for the three years he spent driving at the back in a Williams. He told GPFans:

"You can't buy experience, so having that chance to be in the garage next to him and sit opposite him in the engineer's office is probably helping me gain a few years of experience."

He added:

"It is maybe making up for my three years where I was trying to lead the team at Williams when I actually had very little experience in that regard."

The 2023 F1 season is going to be crucial for both drivers as a better machinery capable of challenging for the title will mean a more intense battle between the two teammates.

