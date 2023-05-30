“38.6, 20.7”: Red Bull F1’s crazy dominance over the next best car in each race decoded

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won for the fourth time this season in Monaco to continue the Austrian team's dominance in 2023.

In the six races thus far, the world champions have won in each race courtesy of Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez. But what has been astonishing is the margin of their dominance over the rest of the grid.

As per F1 journalist Phillip Horton, Red Bull have won each race, apart from the safety car finish in Australia, with a margin of 20 seconds or more. Verstappen's Monaco GP triumph was no different as he won with a gap of 27.9s ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull's advantage over the next-best car in each F1 race so far:

Bahrain: 38.6s

Saudi: 20.7s

Australia: 0.1s (SC finish)

Azerbaijan: 21.2s

Miami: 26.3s

Monaco: 27.9s

It has certainly been a dominant performance by Red Bull. However, speaking to ESPN, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner denied that they will win every race in 2023. Referencing Arsene Wenger, who won the Premier League with Arsenal in the 2003-04 season without losing a single match, Horner said:

"You are trying to get me to do an Arsene Wenger here, aren't you? I'm not going to. There's so much jeopardy you saw today with the weather and there are so many factors that can go wrong and the competition is so strong anything can happen. So we're just taking one race at a time."

Christian Horner refused the claims that it will be a one-sided championship and stated that a lot can go wrong still with 14 races to go.

He said:

"I don't think so. It's so early to predict that. We got 14 races to go. There's a lot that can go wrong. We're six races into this championship. Max has driven brilliantly and Checo [Perez] had a weekend to forget here but has been in great form but we're going to see what the output is from the upgrades in Barcelona next weekend. It's impossible to judge here and you have to take your hat off to Fernando this weekend."

"A lot of points for the team as well, so it’s great" - Red Bull driver

As per F1.com, Max Verstappen stated that the win in Monaco helped the team in racking up more points. He acknowledged the win and explained the racing conditions and said:

“It’s super nice to win. It’s also super nice to win in the way we did today, with the weather and everything, to stay calm and to bring it home. Again, a lot of points for the team as well, so it’s great. It was incredibly slippery."

He added:

"When you are that far in the lead you don’t want to push too hard, but you don’t want to lose too much time, so it’s quite difficult in that scenario. I clipped the walls a few times, it was super difficult out there, but that’s Monaco!”

It will truly be interesting to see if Red Bull follows McLaren's 1988 season and goes the whole of 2023 unbeaten. They will now hope to continue their dominance at the Spanish GP next weekend.

Poll : 0 votes