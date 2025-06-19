39-year-old former F1 racer claims Lewis Hamilton is growing more and more impatient at Ferrari

Former F1 racer Nico Rosberg felt that Lewis Hamilton was slowly starting to grow more and more impatient at Ferrari. The 7x champion shocked the world when he announced last season that he was leaving Mercedes to join the Italian team. Since then, things have not been ideal with the kind of results he has had with his new team.

Ferrari's decision to change 99% of the 2024 car has not turned out to be a great call. In 10 races this season, the team that almost won the championship last season has yet to win a single race this year.

On the driving side of things, Lewis Hamilton's performances have not been impressive, as the Brit has struggled to keep up with Charles Leclerc. While Leclerc has picked up multiple podiums, the only highlight that Hamilton can look back on is the Chinese GP sprint.

To add to this, Lewis Hamilton has been a bit unlucky in the last couple of races, where he picked up damage to his car. Among all of this, there have been reports that the Ferrari board was starting to lose confidence in team boss Fred Vasseur.

Talking about the Italian team and the mindset the driver appeared to have, Nico Rosberg felt that the 7x champion was becoming more and more impatient. He told Sky Sports F1:

There’s so much pressure there at Ferrari. You speak to some people and then, of course, Vasseur’s role is under threat according to the Italian media. And Lewis also is becoming more and more impatient, obviously."

He added:

“Very unlucky also, I have to say, in the last couple of races, always has a few issues going on. So let’s hope. All the hope is on that Silverstone upgrade and that has to work for them.”

Lewis Hamilton's team doesn't have a chance to win this year

In a blunt assessment of the situation at Maranello, Nico Rosberg said that the chance to win a title for Ferrari can only be in the next season. For this year, the car appeared to be too far behind at this stage. It's hard to make the jump, especially since the gap has grown a bit too much already in the championship standings.

Rosberg said:

“Ferrari’s chance to win the championship is next year, not this year. So it’s the Silverstone upgrade and then it’s done. They have to focus 100 per cent on next year because that’s where the opportunity is, so they have to weigh that up as well.”

Lewis Hamilton, on his part, appeared to be on the same page as his former teammate, as the Brit has been quite vocal in stating that he wanted the team to shift the focus to 2026 already.

