4 F1 teams have come asking for Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto: Reports

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto already appears to be courting offers from four teams on the grid. According to reports, Binotto has already been approached by teams like Alpine, Aston Martin, and one of the top teams on the grid. One of the reasons why the Italian engineer is in such high demand is due to his technical expertise.

The former team principal was part of the scarlet team for 28 years, mostly involved in the technical side. He rose through the ranks to become CTO in 2016 and was the man behind two very impressive challengers from Ferrari in 2017 and 2018. Even this season, Binotto has helped Ferrari rise to the front and while the team could not mount a challenge for the title, it did finish second in the championship.

formularacers @formularacers_



Four teams, including Alpine and Aston Martin, are reportedly knocking on the door.



[formu1a.uno] With Mattia Binotto's future at Ferrari uncertain, other teams could be interested in acquiring his services.Four teams, including Alpine and Aston Martin, are reportedly knocking on the door. With Mattia Binotto's future at Ferrari uncertain, other teams could be interested in acquiring his services. Four teams, including Alpine and Aston Martin, are reportedly knocking on the door. [formu1a.uno]

For emerging teams like Alpine and Aston Martin, someone like Binotto will be a prized asset as he could prove to be the catalyst for their rise to the front. In the Ferrari press release, Binotto stated that he felt he was leaving a united and growing team. He said:

"With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set. I leave a united and growing team."

He added:

"A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

Where will the former Ferrari team principal end up?

It will be interesting to see where Mattia Binotto ends up eventually. Could he move to a surging team like Alpine or Aston Martin, or could we see him take up a role at one of the top teams already on the grid?

It is interesting to note that Binotto has been a part of Ferrari for almost 30 years. The Italian engineer has in all likelihood set up a base in the country for his family. On the other hand, almost every other team on the F1 grid is based out of England. How he manages to get a role in any other team without uprooting his family from the Mediterranean nation will be a consideration for him as he looks ahead to life beyond the Prancing Horse.

Poll : 0 votes