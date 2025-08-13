4-time F1 champion has one advice for Red Bull junior and ‘next Max Verstappen’ Arvid Lindblad

4x F1 world champion Max Verstappen has urged Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad to &quot;be himself&quot;, amid comparisons with himself. Verstappen has also claimed that Lindblad is very quick already and simply needs to take the necessary steps on his journey towards F1.Arvid Lindblad has grabbed many people's attention during his debut season in F2 in 2025. Driving for Campos, the teenager has already won a Sprint and a feature race each this year, and currently sits seventh in the drivers' standings. His early career exploits and a similar career trajectory have led to some labeling him as &quot;the next Max Verstappen&quot;.Verstappen was recently asked what he thought about branding a young sensation as the next coming of himself. The reigning world champion gave a straightforward answer, saying:&quot;Being labelled as the next Max, he should just be himself. That’s what you need to focus on.&quot; [via PlanetF1]&quot;I think that’s also what he knows how to do. He has good people around him that are like a mentor to him. So, yep, step by step. I’m happy for him. He’s doing well,&quot; he added.Lindblad, who finds his roots in the UK, Sweden, and India, is highly rated within the Red Bull ranks already. Recently, he received a special FIA license, which allowed him to compete in the FP1 session at the British Grand Prix. Helmut Marko has also labeled the 18-year-old as a potential future champion, calling him a &quot;promising&quot; talent.Lindblad has entered the likes of Isack Hadjar as potential names who could be driving alongside Verstappen at Red Bull in 2026. Yuki Tsunoda's future is currently unknown, with discussions over his contract set to be held over the ongoing summer break, as revealed by Helmut Marko.Red Bull preparing Arvid Lindblad &quot;good&quot;, says Max VerstappenMax Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: GettyMax Verstappen has mentioned that Red Bull are preparing Arvid Lindblad well, as he urges the driver to &quot;do his thing&quot;. Lindblad has been with the Austrian team's junior program since 2021, back when he was still in Karting.Speaking about the potential of the teenage driver, Verstappen explained that he already has an idea about how fast he is.&quot;He raced for my best friend’s go-kart team, so I already had a bit of information on him, and he’s great. He’s very fast and he just needs to do it step by step,&quot; said Verstappen. [via PlanetF1]“I think the way that Red Bull also is preparing him is good. He just needs to do his thing,&quot; he added.Lindblad's career took off after joining the Red Bull junior team. He made his single-seater debut in the Italian F4 in 2022, before claiming his first victory in the UAE F4 championships.He was then promoted to F3 in 2024, where he won four races driving for Prema, and finished fourth in the standings. He was then promoted directly to F2 this year.