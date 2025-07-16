Helmut Marko comments on “impressive” Arvid Lindblad performances and what it means for Hadjar and Lawson at Red Bull

Helmut Marko believes Arvid Lindblad made a strong impression during his FP1 outing in the Red Bull at Silverstone. Writing in his Speedweek column, the Red Bull advisor praised the 17-year-old rookie’s maiden experience in the RB21, calling it an encouraging performance that was well-received by the team’s engineers and technicians.

Lindblad, a rising star in the Red Bull junior programme, is increasingly being seen as a potential contender for a 2026 race seat. His solid debut adds to the growing momentum behind his name within the driver development ranks.

Marko also highlighted the competitiveness of Red Bull juniors Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson in the midfield. Despite both VCARB drivers retiring from the British GP following separate incidents, Marko defended their form, noting their youth and potential. He referred to Lawson’s clash with Esteban Ocon as unfortunate but not indicative of poor performance, and reaffirmed that both Lawson and Hadjar have been holding their own against a tough midfield, an achievement, considering they make up the youngest driver pairing on the current grid.

Commenting on Lindblad’s FP1 outings and VCARB drivers' performance, Marko said (via Speedweek):

“Formula 2 driver Arvid Lindblad took part in free practice for Red Bull Racing at Silverstone for the first time. In our view, the young driver performed very well – his speed was impressive, his comments were insightful, and the technicians are very pleased with his performance. Lindblad was back in the car the week after the Silverstone GP, completing over 100 laps and showing excellent physical fitness and competitive lap times.”

“Lawson achieved a solid P6 finish in Austria, then crashed with Ocon in England; Hadjar damaged his floor at the Red Bull Ring and was subsequently eliminated following a rear-end collision with Antonelli. The midfield in today’s Formula 1 is highly competitive, and people sometimes forget that Liam and Isack are the youngest driver duo in the top tier of motorsport. Lawson and Hadjar are capable enough to hold their own, and the team’s performance on any given day depends on their form, including their strategy. If everything is executed perfectly, Isack and Liam can compete at the front of the midfield, and we expect that to continue.”

Lindblad emerged as the 14th fastest during the FP1 session at the British Grand Prix on July 4. He finished behind his teammate Max Verstappen and both Racing Bulls drivers.

Oliver Rowland sheds light on Arvid Lindblad’s prospects within Red Bull

Oliver Rowland believes Arvid Lindblad possesses all the qualities necessary to make it in Formula 1. The British racer, who has played a mentoring role in Lindblad’s development, shared his pride in seeing the 17-year-old make his FP1 debut with Red Bull at the British Grand Prix.

Rowland, currently racing in Formula E, expressed that Lindblad is part of a broader, structured programme designed to prepare Red Bull juniors for F1. He described the Silverstone FP1 run as a natural step in Lindblad’s progression through the ranks.

Seeing his protege share a garage with Max Verstappen was an emotional moment for Rowland, who praised the young Briton for delivering exactly what the team expected in his maiden outing. He believes the performance was not only a significant milestone but also a clear signal that Lindblad is ready for the next level.

Speaking to Racing News 365 about Lindblad’s outing in Red Bull at Silverstone, Rowland said:

“I think he's got more than enough talent to be in Formula 1, which is the most important thing. But I don't know, I think the FP1 sessions are quite difficult. There's a lot of attention, you don't get so many laps. So for us, it was more ticking a box and giving the team what they need in terms of feedback and giving him his first experience. I think there's a broader programme going on behind-the-scenes to make sure that he's ready for F1 but I believe he will be."

Describing Lindblad's F1 outing in the Red Bull RB21, Rowland said:

“Yeah, it was a proud moment for me. Especially getting to see someone who I've known since he was a seven-year-old kid, drive out alongside Max [Verstappen] in a Red Bull car, it was an extremely proud moment. I actually thought I was going to be a bit more emotional, even thinking about it, I was. But when we were in the garage, it was like business as usual, and we had a job to do. So he did a great job. I think they were reasonably happy with the job that he did. And he gave everything that he needed.”

Arvid Lindblad is currently in his rookie season in Formula 2 and sits sixth in the drivers’ standings. A string of mixed results in Austria and Silverstone saw him slip down the order, having previously held third in the championship.

Despite the recent dip, Lindblad remains one of the most highly rated prospects in the Red Bull junior programme. With mounting speculation over Max Verstappen’s possible switch to Mercedes and ongoing uncertainty around Yuki Tsunoda’s future, an opportunity could open up for the young Brit as early as mid-season or in 2026.

For now, Lindblad remains focused on his Formula 2 campaign and continues to take on development driver duties with the Austrian team, gaining crucial experience in and around the F1 paddock as he builds toward a potential full-time seat.

