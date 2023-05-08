5 celebrities that made an appearance at the 2023 F1 Miami GP ft. Roger Federer, Elon Musk and more

Max Verstappen won the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix despite having started ninth on the grid after a red flag in qualifying stopped him from putting in a final lap in Q3.

The Dutchman stormed through the field, making good use of his hard tires, eventually giving Red Bull Racing their fourth 1-2 finish of the year. In doing so, the two-time world champion put on a solid show for the numerous celebrities present on site.

The Miami GP was full of celebrities who watched Verstappen storm to victory. In typical American fashion, the event was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a whole host of world-famous celebrities who wanted some high-octane action by the sea.

On that note, are five celebrities who attended the event in Miami:

#1 Roger Federer

Swiss Tennis legend Roger Federer didn't miss out on F1 action in Miami. The former World No. 1 was seen in the Mercedes paddock, cheering on the Brackley-based team. Federer hoped for a good race for Lewis Hamilton and was even taken around the track by 2023 Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher.

In a hilarious incident, three-time world champion Sir Jackie Stewart used his mega influence in the sport to help commentator Martin Brundle get an exclusive interview with Federer.

#2 Elon Musk

Twitter CEO and one of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk, was seen at the Miami race. The South African business magnate was seen alongside Christian Horner in Red Bull's garage and likely cheered on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who secured yet another 1-2 finish for the team.

Musk arrived at the Grand Prix in a Tesla, a company he owns and runs. While the Tesla is nowhere as fast as an F1 car around the track, the CEO does know a thing or two about going very fast.

#3 Jeff Bezos

Amazon supremo Jeff Bezos was one of the celebrity attendees at the Miami GP. The American businessman, who is also one of the richest men in the world, was seen hanging out at the McLaren pit wall.

While it is unclear whom he supported, it is likely that he cheered for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, both of whom had a dismal race in Miami.

#4 Tom Cruise

International movie star Tom Cruise was a part of the Mercedes garage for the 2023 Miami GP. The 'Mission Impossible' star is a regular on the grid and is often seen at Grands Prix around the world.

Notoriously a Lewis Hamilton fan, the American actor took part in a demo with the Mercedes pit crew, helping change tires.

#5 Shakira

International pop sensation Shakira was also one of the attendees at the 2023 Miami GP. The Colombian singer was seen strolling around with Tom Cruise, making her presence known around the grid. However, it is still unclear who the pop idol supported this weekend.

With two more races set to be held in the US this year, it will be interesting to see which other high-profile celebrities will be making an appearance on the grid.

Poll : 0 votes