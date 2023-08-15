5 lowest grid positions from where an F1 driver has won a race

F1 is all about winning, and winning gets a little bit easier when drivers can start ahead on the grid, due to which, the qualifying session becomes crucial.

The sport follows a disqualification format for the qualifying sessions. The fastest driver starts the race from the first position, ensuring a good start and perhaps a win if it happens.

However, there have been many instances in the history of the sport when drivers have won races from the most difficult starting positions.

Max Verstappen shocked the F1 world during the 2022 season when he won the Belgian Grand Prix starting P14. However, that is just one of the examples of what excellent drivers with powerful cars can achieve.

Here are five instances in the Formula 1 history book where drivers pulled amazing moves to win their races from the bottom.

#5 Michael Schumacher (1995 F1 Belgian GP) - P16

Schumacher celebrating his win during the 1995 Belgian GP (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 career was full of plaudits and records, and he gave a glimpse of his abilities during the 1995 Belgian Grand Prix. Getting himself well positioned during Q1, changing weather conditions made it hard to follow the same, and he could only qualify P16.

During the race, he was in a battle with Damon Hill, but when the latter had to serve a stop-and-go penalty, Schumacher had the opportunity and took the victory. He also won his second world championship that season.

#4 Jackie Stewart (1973 F1 South African GP) - P16

Sir Jackie Stewart is one of the most excellent racers that ever stepped on the grid, who achieved quite a lot given the era he raced in. During the 1973 season with Tyrrell, there were some issues during the race on Kyalami. He crashed during the practice session and suffered from a brake failure later, qualifying only P16.

However, with his brilliant driving skill set, he was able to win the race exactly from where Schumacher would do years later. That was also the season he won his third and final F1 world championship.

#3 Kimi Raikkonen (2005 F1 Japanese GP) - P17

Raikkonen celebrating his 2005 Japanese GP win (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Kimi Raikkonen's talent had been recognised from the moment he started racing for McLaren, being called a threat to Schumacher in 2003. While he couldn't beat the latter for a world championship in those years, he did have an incredible show during the 2005 Japanese Grand Prix.

The qualifying session was wet and the championship contenders Schumacher and Fernando Alonso were much below the grid and the Iceman was at P17. He made up places rather quickly during the race, overtaking Fisichella, the race leader, by the end and ultimately winning the race. Alonso, meanwhile, had finished third after starting P16.

#2 Rubens Barrichello (2000 F1 German GP) - P18

Rubens Barrichello celebrates his German GP win in 2000 (Mark Thompson/ALLSPORT)

Barrichello had many memorable moments with Ferrari during his stint as Michael Schumacher's teammate, who was dominating the grid in that era. However, Barrichello's moment came during the race in Germany in 2000, where he had a disastrous qualifying session. He was four seconds off David Coulthard on pole.

He started the race way back at P18 but made up enough places to be in the middle of the pack. A safety car was of his help, and when the track was showered by the end of the race, many drivers pitted for the wet tires, but the Ferrari driver decided to stay out and took the victory.

#1 John Watson (1983 F1 USA West Grand Prix) - P22

John Watson sits at the top of this list because of the incredible drive he had during the second race of the 1983 season. A ruined qualifying for both him and teammate Niki Lauda meant that he had to start P22 and Lauda was at P23 (on a 26-car grid).

Both drivers kept making places throughout the length of the race and were able to give McLaren a 1-2 finish, as Watson took the victory. He had a similar race in the previous season where he won the Detroit Grand Prix from P17.