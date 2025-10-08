$50M-worth F1 star Carlos Sainz spills the beans on his investment plans - "I prefer to invest my money in Ferraris rather than keep it in the bank"

Carlos Sainz revealed that he prefers investing his money in Ferrari's luxury and supercars instead of spending it elsewhere or letting it just sit in his account. Like any other F1 driver, he is known for an amazing car collection behind the garage.

Coming from a racing background, Sainz has had a passion for cars since his childhood. His father, Carlos Saniz Sr, is a two-time World Rally Champion, and continues to race in the Dakar Rally. Sainz Jr. has also presented himself as one of the more competitive and consistent drivers on the F1 grid.

His decade-long experience racing in the pinnacle of motorsports has helped him secure high-paying, strong contracts with teams. $50M-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth), Sainz spends that money on purchasing luxurious cars. He recently mentioned that he has a particular liking for Ferrari in that sense, stating:

"I prefer to invest my money in Ferraris rather than keep it in the bank."

He further revealed that he has four limited-edition cars from the Italian brand.

"I have four limited-edition Ferraris and I just ordered another one."

Carlos Sainz also drove for Ferrari in Formula 1 between 2021 and 2024. He remained a competitive driver throughout his stint with the team, delivering four race wins and assisting in keeping them competitive within the top three. However, he was replaced by Lewis Hamilton this season and moved to Williams Racing.

Carlos Sainz reviews Williams Racing's "perfect race" at Singapore

Both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were disqualified from the qualifying session in Singapore owing to technical breaches on their cars. While Albon started back in P20, Sainz was placed in P18. The latter managed to drive a strong race, making the much-needed overtakes and finishing P10.

Speaking to the media after the race, Sainz explained that Singapore was supposed to be a clean weekend for them, and although they only scored one point, it didn't affect their position in the Constructors' Championship as their immediate rivals finished way outside the top-10.

"I think in a clean, normal weekend, P7, P8 was on the cards. We finished P10 so was not a big drama and our rivals didn't get a lot of points so we managed to salvage the weekend a bit," Carlos Sainz said (via F1).

Owing to the overtakes he managed to make through the strategic decisions, Sainz further labeled the Singapore GP as the "perfect race."

"At the same time, we need to keep getting better. Today, we executed a perfect race, I think we were the only car of the field to move forward with a midfield car, to go through 18th to 10th, when you see how little position variation there's been today I think it's definitely a good day."

Carlos Sainz had earlier managed to finish P3 in Baku, marking the team's first podium since the 2021 season. Williams has been way more competitive this season, relative to their performance since 2016, and is currently in fifth place of the Constructors' Championship.

