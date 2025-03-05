$6M F1 personality snaps back at comments on Lewis Hamilton’s age - “What's wrong with being 40?”

Lewis Hamilton, who turned 40 in January this year, will race for Scuderia Ferrari in the 2025 F1 season. Despite concerns over his age, Guenther Steiner backed Hamilton, saying that he would only get better with age.

The seven-time world champion made his debut in F1 in 2008, and in the last decade, he scripted history by winning seven titles to equal Michael Schumacher's record. However, in the 2024 season, he saw a decline in his qualifying pace.

Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate, George Russell, beat him in 19 of the 23 qualifying sessions last season, with Hamilton admitting to not feeling fast anymore. Moreover, in January, he turned 40 and now, will also switch to Ferrari.

Since his decline in 2021, fans and critics have cast doubt on Hamilton's ability to regain his old form, considering his growing age. However, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has rubbished the criticism.

Steiner, who has a net worth of $6 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), believed that Lewis Hamilton has many more years of racing left in him and is still a good driver. Talking to The Project Show, Steiner said, via GP Blog:

"What's wrong with being 40? I think he's pretty fit, and [at] 40, obviously, he cannot do another 10 years, but he has for sure got a few more in him, like Fernando Alonso. He's a little bit over 40, but he's still good."

He added:

"As we all know, you get older, you get more experience, you get better at that one. So, going racing, maybe he's even better than when he was 30. Maybe qualifying, [on] one lap, a young man is a little bit better. But then you make it up by being [better] in the race, because you have lived a lot of situations."

Hamilton hasn't won a championship since 2020 and has only won two races since 2021.

Lewis Hamilton rubbishes 'old man' mindset amid Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton [Image Source: Getty]

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion, is gearing up for his ground-breaking Ferrari debut scheduled for March 16 in Australia. However, with him turning 40 this year, criticism over his age has been gaining momentum.

However, Hamilton was unbothered by the criticisms. Talking to TIME magazine, he stated that he did not agree with the 'old man' concept.

"The old man is a state of mind. Of course your body ages. But I'm never going to be an old man," Hamilton said, via ESPN.

Hamilton also said that his journey cannot be compared to other old athletes as he is built differently. Moreover, Hamilton believes that he has many years of racing left in him and is open to continuing chasing his dream until the age of 50.

For now, Lewis Hamilton will chase his Ferrari dream, as he will debut in the red suit on March 16.

