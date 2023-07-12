7 celebrities who attended the 2023 F1 British GP at Silverstone

The F1 paddock is always one to look out for celebrities and famous personalities. There are always plenty of known people other than the drivers, who make a cameo on television during the race or the lineup before lights go out.

This was also the case with the F1 British Grand Prix this time around in 2023. There were a lot of recognizable faces throughout the race weekend, especially because of the Formula 1 film that is in the works. The cast of the film marked their presence with the cameras and almost being one of the drivers during the parade, etc.

List of celebrities spotted during the 2023 F1 British GP

Here are some of the most renowned personalities who were present during the F1 British Grand Prix.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt at the F1 paddock during the British GP (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt made his presence on the Paddock quite eminent, shooting for the Formula 1 movie that is under production. He was also seen with the drivers while not being filmed. He has been present at different race weekends throughout the seasons.

Damson Idris

Damson Idris walking down the Formula 1 paddock during the 2023 British Grand Prix (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Idris was present alongside Brad Pitt most of the time during the weekend because he is starring in the Formula 1 film. Apparently, he is playing Pitt's teammate in the film, and hence, the two were seen together quite a few times.

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan walk down the F1 paddock (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Mia Regan, a model and fashion trendsetter, was seen with her partner Romeo Beckham, footballer, down at the paddock. The latter is the son of legendary (now retired) football player David Beckham.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay with daughter Holly Ramsay posing with the Red Bull RB19 (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his amazing cooking skills and meltdowns on TV shows, but other than that, he is also known for his love of cars and racing. Having come down to various races in the past, he was also present at the British Grand Prix, his native race. Along with him was his daughter, Holly Ramsay.

Liam Payne

Liam Payne at the 2023 British Grand Prix (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

English singer-songwriter Liam Payne made his presence eminent at the British GP. One of the most renowned pop musicians, he rose to fame with One Direction, a former boy band.

Sam Ryder

Martin Brumdle interviews Sam Ryder at the British GP Paddock (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Another English singer and songwriter, Sam Ryder was spotted on the Paddock. He remains well-known for his songs and albums.

