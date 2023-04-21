7 F1 drivers that are out of contract at the end of the 2023 season

With the first three races of the 2023 F1 season behind us, let's talk contracts. There are currently seven drivers on the grid who will be out of contract at the end of the year. With the 2023 'silly season' touted to be as chaotic as the last, it is worth taking a look at the current contract standings.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Don’t ever forget your power. Don’t ever forget your purpose. Don’t ever forget that I’m rooting for you. Don’t ever forget your power. Don’t ever forget your purpose. Don’t ever forget that I’m rooting for you. https://t.co/yKHdD3BUPa

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Contract negotiations between the seven-time world champion and Mercedes are reportedly going to be easy, with both parties having confirmed their faith in each other over the course of the years. The Mercedes driver's contract expires at the end of the year.

However, the Briton is once again struggling with his Mercedes challenger, which is currently far off the pace of the championship-leading RB19. As it stands, it is going to take a miracle for Lewis Hamilton to contest for that much-elusive eighth F1 title.

Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)

2022 super-sub Nyck de Vries' performance at Monza last year earned him a full-time drive with Williams this season. While the 27-year-old has basically won everything else he has raced in on his way to F1, he will still have to impress Franz Tost and Co. if he wants to secure a renewal for next year and beyond.

Logan Sargeant (Williams)

Sargeant replaced Nicholas Latifi on the British team at the beginning of the year. While American interest in the sport is growing, the 2023 rookie will have to earn his keep with regular performances at Williams. Else, he will be dumped by James Vowles and the squad.

Akshay @sourcedexter Finally, let’s talk about driver contract negotiations. #Mercedes has yet to negotiate a new contract with Lewis Hamilton, whose contract runs until the end of this season. With no solid commitment from Hamilton, team principal Toto Wolff hasn't considered any alternate options. Finally, let’s talk about driver contract negotiations. #Mercedes has yet to negotiate a new contract with Lewis Hamilton, whose contract runs until the end of this season. With no solid commitment from Hamilton, team principal Toto Wolff hasn't considered any alternate options.

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

Tsunoda is currently the de-facto team leader at AlphaTauri, having been paired with rookie Nyck de Vries. While the Japanese driver has often struggled in comparison to his previous teammate Pierre Gasly, he will have no excuses this time around and will have to prove his place at the Scuderia outfit.

Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1)

KMag enjoyed a decent season with Haas in 2022 after being called back on short notice due to Nikita Mazepin's axing. The Danish driver earned the first pole position of his career in Brazil last year. However, he will have to be highly competitive this time around if he wants to secure a renewal.

Nico Hulkenberg (Haas F1)

The 'Hulk' made a comeback to the sport after Haas F1 decided to drop Mick Schumacher for the new season. The German driver has impressed so far in the season, having nearly scored a podium at the chaotic 2023 Australian GP. However, he will have to keep putting in stellar performances to earn his stay.

Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

2022 rookie Guanyu impressed critics with his incredible control of the car over the course of the year. The Chinese driver is hopeful of continuing his stint with Alfa Romeo. He will have to continue to stay within striking distance of teammate Valtteri Bottas if he wants to make an impression.

With silly season expected to begin in the next three to four months, it will be interesting to see which of these F1 drivers earn their stay in the sport.

Poll : 0 votes