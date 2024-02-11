7-time champions Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher’s legacy compared by legendary F1 engineer

Legendary Ferrari and Mercedes designer and engineer Aldo Costa recently delved into the similarities between legendary drivers Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

One of the greatest engineers in Formula 1 history, Aldo Costa's trophy cabinet includes 14 Constructors' Championships and 12 Drivers' Championships across two of the most successful teams of all time, Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes.

The Italian joined Ferrari in 1995. Climbing the ranks over the years, Costa was announced as the team's chief designer in 2005. He donned the colors of the Prancing Horse until 2011, a period during which the 62-year-old won five Drivers' Championships with German icon Michael Schumacher and one with Kimi Raikkonen.

Costa then transitioned to Mercedes, where he took up the mantle of the team's engineering director. An iconic period of the Silver Arrows' dominance saw him win six straight Drivers' Championships, including five with Lewis Hamilton.

In a recent interview, Costa highlighted the striking parallels between Schumacher and Hamilton. He said (via PlanetF1):

"Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have many things in common. But there are also big differences between them.

"However, it is wonderful that the two most successful drivers in F1 history have chosen to link their names to Ferrari," he added.

When pressed to declare a superior driver between the two, Costa sidestepped the question, refusing to be drawn into comparisons. Instead, he highlighted the shared traits of meticulousness and attention to detail that define both Schumacher and Hamilton's modus operandi on the track. He said:

"I refuse to answer, this is a provocation," he said. I want to say right away that Michael and Lewis are less far apart than you might imagine.

"Both have always had a very analytical approach to things on the track. They are meticulous, very professional. They know that at certain levels it is the details that shift the balance, that determine the outcome."

Aldo Costa on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton shocked the world when he announced earlier this year his decision to part ways with Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2025.

Costa shed light on the motivation behind Hamilton's move, attributing it to the Brit's desire for a new challenge. He stated (via PlanetF1):

"Well, he’s an instinctive one. He followed his heart. It’s not a turn dictated by the God of money."

However, Costa remained cautious when pressed about Hamilton's prospects at Ferrari. He added:

"I won’t answer here [if he can win with Ferrari]. In Maranello, they know they have a lot to sort out."