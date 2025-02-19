7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton comes clean on his “revitalizing” Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton said how he "needed" his move to Ferrari, explaining the morale boost he has had ever since he joined the Italian outfit. He mentioned this in his first official interview with the team around their livery reveal at the F1 75 event at the O2 in London.

Ad

The Briton's move to the Scuderia was termed as a blockbuster move by many. He raced at Mercedes for well over a decade, winning six of his seven World Championships. 2024 was his last season with the Silver Arrows, and he officially became a Ferrari driver at the start of the year, debuting in the car shortly after.

He recently gave his first official interview with the team, describing his feelings after making the grand move. He revealed his positive outlook towards joining the team, stating that he has been walking around with a "big smile" on his face since joining.

Ad

Trending

"I think when I got here I realized just how much I needed it and how great it's felt and I'm literally walking around with a smile, such a big smile on my face every day. I come to work. It's very revitalizing," Lewis Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton was recently part of the grand F1 75 ceremony, the official launch event where all teams revealed their liveries for the 75th season of Formula 1. Ferrari revealed the SF-25, striking a huge contrast with the dark red and white, featuring the large HP logo.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton on working with the engineers at Ferrari

One of the more important challenges ahead of Ferrari (apart from building a competitive car) is making sure Hamilton is well-acquainted with his challenger. As mentioned, he drove for Mercedes for well over a decade before making his move to the team. Understandably, he would have to spend ample time behind the wheel to make sure it fits his driving style.

Ad

It was revealed earlier that he requested changes in the steering wheel and the pedals after stepping into the SF-23 to mark his debut at Firona Circuit.

Speaking in the interview, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he has been working with the engineers to develop the car. He also mentioned that it feels "different" to be working with the team considering this is the first time he will drive a Ferrari-powered car. He made his F1 debut with McLaren, which was powered by Mercedes, and then moved to the German team itself.

Ad

"I've been working with the with the engineers since day two of being at the factory, just kind of trying to get to know them and have them get to know me as quick as as quick as possible," Lewis Hamilton said.

"Everything's just so different here. I remember when I moved from McLaren to Mercedes, that was a big leap, but it was still the Mercedes engine so it was you know, there were some similarities but coming here to Italy, everything is just so different," he added.

The 2025 F1 pre-season testing is scheduled at Bahrain International Circuit. It will take place over a course of three days beginning on the 26th of February. This will be the first time Hamilton will get to pilot the SF-25, gather meaningful data, and twitch the car ahead of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback