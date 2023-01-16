7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton shows off epic snowboarding skills in Antarctica

Lewis Hamilton is having a lot of fun in the offseason, as the Mercedes driver was recorded showing off some impressive snowboarding skills in Antarctica.

In an Instagram post, Hamilton was seen showing off some impressive moves in Antarctica of all places.

Hamilton is coming off a very disappointing 2022 season, as he did not record a pole or win. To exacerbate matters, he was outscored by his teammate George Russell. His P6 finish marked the worst season of Hamilton's legendary career.

The 2022 season was supposed to be one of redemption for Hamilton after losing the 202 title in controversial circumstances to Max Verstappen. However, with Mercedes unable to produce a car capable enough to fight for the title, Hamilton's season quickly unravelled.

While Verstappen cruised to back-to-back championship wins, Hamilton endured a miserable season by his staggering standards. The contrast in fortunes of the two drivers was shocking.

Verstappen won a record 15 races, but Hamilton couldn't add to his 103 F1 race wins. The 2023 season is going to be crucial if the seven-time champion wants to win a record eighth title.

"We're almost there" - Lewis Hamilton

In a recent interview, Hamilton looked back on his 2022 season and felt that a lot of the races felt like a win for him.

Talking about the years when the team had success, Hamilton said that some of those wins felt a bit empty because of the team's level of dominance. In 2022, though, every result meant a sign of progress and more fulfillment. He said:

"We'd had so many hits before that it felt a little empty. We won, but that was expected. That's weird because it's actually such a great thing. So it was all the nicer to see how happy we were about the small stages. We fought for fifth place and everyone was excited."

Hamilton continued:

"Then it was a matter of fourth place, and everyone was absolutely thrilled. It was a nice experience to be so happy with a fourth or fifth place. Also feeling the feeling of fighting your way forward, of having first, third or second place: We're almost there. This is something we all needed."

It remains to be seen if Mercedes and Hamilton bounce back into title contention this season.

