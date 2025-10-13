$90M worth Hollywood Superstar has a message for Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was challenged by Hollywood star Jared Leto as the $90M worth superstar was asked an F1 question during the premiere of his latest movie. The latest installment of the Tron series was recently released, with the movie cast appearing at the premiere. During the same time, Jared Leto shared a message for Lewis Hamilton.Tron: Ares is the sequel to the 2010 movie, Tron: Legacy, a science fiction movie that features AI as well as lightcycles (motorcycles) along with multiple chase scenes. As the cast arrived for the premiere of the movie, multiple questions were asked of them.ESPN F1 caught up with Jared Leto, who plays Ares in the latest Tron movie, an AI program that escapes into the real world. Leto is a musician and actor who is the main songwriter for Thirty Seconds to Mars, and is infamous for his role in the movie Fight Club.An Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award winner, Jared Leto was asked what an F1 race would be like to compete in. The $90M worth star was okay with racing at any of the venues as long as he had Lewis Hamilton as his rival. He said,“Anything against Lewis Hamilton because I think I could take him, especially on that Lightcycle. Watch out, Lewis. Coming for you, buddy.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe cast of Tron: Ares were also questioned on which would be faster, between a lightcycle from the movie or an F1 car. The Director of the movie, Joachim Rønning, came out as he said,“When I was making Tron: Ares, I wanted the lightcycle in the real world to actually behave like a F1 car. I'm a huge F1 fan so it's very similar to an F1 car.”“The lightcycle, for sure,” replied Evan Peters.Cameron Monaghan answered, “I'm going to F1, even though I don't know if it's true because I like the idea of being in an F1 car.”Jared Leto claimed that the lightcycle would be faster than the F1 car.Lewis Hamilton's F1 movie's box office success The F1 movie was released earlier this year, with Lewis Hamilton being one of the producers of the movie. The Briton played a crucial role in keeping the racing as realistic as possible, and also appeared in a Cameo in the movie. The production of the film took place on actual F1 race weekends, with the Top Gun Maverick director Joseph Kosinski directing it.The movie features Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as the protagonists, and it became the highest-grossing movie of Pitt’s career as well as Apple's most successful movie. F1: The Movie was well received by the audience, with worldwide box office collections reported to be $628 million.It became one of the most successful racing films, with approximately $200-300 million invested in it. The movie will soon be available on Apple TV.