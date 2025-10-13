  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • $90M worth Hollywood Superstar has a message for Lewis Hamilton

$90M worth Hollywood Superstar has a message for Lewis Hamilton

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:36 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was challenged by Hollywood star Jared Leto as the $90M worth superstar was asked an F1 question during the premiere of his latest movie. The latest installment of the Tron series was recently released, with the movie cast appearing at the premiere. During the same time, Jared Leto shared a message for Lewis Hamilton.

Ad

Tron: Ares is the sequel to the 2010 movie, Tron: Legacy, a science fiction movie that features AI as well as lightcycles (motorcycles) along with multiple chase scenes. As the cast arrived for the premiere of the movie, multiple questions were asked of them.

ESPN F1 caught up with Jared Leto, who plays Ares in the latest Tron movie, an AI program that escapes into the real world. Leto is a musician and actor who is the main songwriter for Thirty Seconds to Mars, and is infamous for his role in the movie Fight Club.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

An Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award winner, Jared Leto was asked what an F1 race would be like to compete in. The $90M worth star was okay with racing at any of the venues as long as he had Lewis Hamilton as his rival. He said,

“Anything against Lewis Hamilton because I think I could take him, especially on that Lightcycle. Watch out, Lewis. Coming for you, buddy.”
Ad
Ad

The cast of Tron: Ares were also questioned on which would be faster, between a lightcycle from the movie or an F1 car. The Director of the movie, Joachim Rønning, came out as he said,

“When I was making Tron: Ares, I wanted the lightcycle in the real world to actually behave like a F1 car. I'm a huge F1 fan so it's very similar to an F1 car.”
Ad
“The lightcycle, for sure,” replied Evan Peters.
Cameron Monaghan answered, “I'm going to F1, even though I don't know if it's true because I like the idea of being in an F1 car.”

Jared Leto claimed that the lightcycle would be faster than the F1 car.

Lewis Hamilton's F1 movie's box office success

The F1 movie was released earlier this year, with Lewis Hamilton being one of the producers of the movie. The Briton played a crucial role in keeping the racing as realistic as possible, and also appeared in a Cameo in the movie. The production of the film took place on actual F1 race weekends, with the Top Gun Maverick director Joseph Kosinski directing it.

Ad

The movie features Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as the protagonists, and it became the highest-grossing movie of Pitt’s career as well as Apple's most successful movie. F1: The Movie was well received by the audience, with worldwide box office collections reported to be $628 million.

It became one of the most successful racing films, with approximately $200-300 million invested in it. The movie will soon be available on Apple TV.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications