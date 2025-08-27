“A big moment”: Lando Norris’ boss makes announcement worth $100M affecting McLaren’s identity

McLaren partnered with MasterCard for the upcoming seasons, as the global credit card company has become the F1 team's naming partner starting from 2026. Sharing the $100 million a year announcement, McLaren boss Zak Brown stated that it was a "big moment" for the team.

MasterCard is an American multinational payment card service corporation based in New York, United States. It is one of the biggest card companies in the world and has assets worth over $48.1 billion (as per Forbes).

According to the agreement of the deal, MasterCard will be shown in the official name of the team, and will be called as McLaren MasterCard Formula 1 Team from next year. The deal is worth $100 million per year, starting in 2026.

Brown, the boss of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, took to his official X account to share his thoughts on the mega deal. Here's what he wrote about it on the micro-blogging site:

"Excited to share that we’re expanding our partnership with @Mastercard, who will become Official Naming Partner of our Formula 1 Team from 2026 onwards," Brown wrote.

"A big moment for the team as well as our fans around the world. Mastercard shares our passion for creating unforgettable experiences and will be launching a fan-focused programme next year to offer truly priceless moments and bring fans closer to the team than ever before. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together," he further added.

Interestingly, MasterCard's global rival, Visa, is also involved in F1, and they are the title sponsors of Red Bull's sister team, Racing Bulls.

McLaren boss hailed his team after a near perfect first half of the season

McLaren CEO Zak Brown had all the praise for his team after the Papayas pulled off a successful first half of the season. They won 11 out of 14 races, with Piastri picking up six, compared to Norris' five. Hailing the drivers and the team, here's what Brown told Sky Sports F1 after the 2025 Hungarian GP:

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

“A great way to go into the summer break. I've got to say, you’re never perfect in a race, you have to go back [and analyse] but I think it was about as close to perfect as you can get. The drivers were awesome, the pit stops were amazing, the strategy was great to get Lando up there, Oscar drove brilliantly, I just couldn’t be prouder of this racing team.”

After 14 races and three Sprints, the Papayas are leading the Constructors' championship with 559 points. Oscar Piastri is leading the Drivers' Championship with 284 points, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris (275 points).

