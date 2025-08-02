"A very difficult day”: Red Bull Insider opens up on Max Verstappen & Yuki Tsunoda’s Hungary woes

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache has cast light on Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda's woes during Friday's running at the 2025 Hungarian GP. In Free Practice 1, Verstappen secured a disappointing P9 finish in the RB21, whereas Tsunoda ended up in P17.In Free Practice 2, the picture did not change much, as Max Verstappen further tumbled down to P14 and Yuki Tsunoda jumped up a few places to secure P9. None of the drivers were happy with the handling of the challenger, and in line with this, Pierre Wache deemed Red Bull's outing as a 'difficult day'.In a post-session interaction, Wache said:&quot;It was a very difficult day out there for us today, the car is not behaving as expected currently. We did some tests during both sessions today and nothing is responding as expected. &quot;We have to analyze all the tests we have done during the night and tomorrow before free practice. Currently we are not competitive enough, so there is a lot of work to do and we are hoping we will find some good solutions for tomorrow.&quot;The RB21 has not proved to be an easy beast to tame in the 2025 F1 season. Max Verstappen has been the only driver who has managed to extract some performance from it.This is one of the main reasons why the Milton Keynes-based team is in third place in the drivers' standings with the four-time world champion. Yuki Tsunoda, on his end, has had a huge struggle since joining the team from Round 3 onwards.Yuki Tsunoda urges Red Bull to 'take something' from his and Max Verstappen's carWhile Pierre Wache has deemed Red Bull's Friday running as difficult, Yuki Tsunoda has come up with a suggestion for the team ahead of Hungarian GP qualifying.Tsunoda believed that to make things better for himself and Max Verstappen in the RB21 at the Hungaroring, the team could take things from the latter's and his car and combine setups. He said, via RacingNews365:&quot;The balance itself is not the main issue, and where we are struggling is that the grip I should normally feel, [I am not]. It is where we are lacking, but at least after FP1, there was a bit of a step from that, so there are some positives, which is good, but overall, as a team, we are struggling. &quot;It is not an easy thing [to change], we changed a lot of things in FP2, and I'm sure we can take something from Max's car and my car and combine each other's [set-up].&quot;Max Verstappen has so far secured two Grand Prix wins in the 2025 season and has also secured 185 points. Yuki Tsunoda is way down in P17 with only 10 points.