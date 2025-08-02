Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux turns heads with her appearance at the F1 Hungarian GP paddock

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux, sported a fashionable outfit this weekend during the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix. The pair is one of the most stylish on the current F1 grid and always catches everyone's eyes when they appear in the paddock.

Leclerc is arguably one of the most popular and marketable drivers on the grid and has a host of sponsors such as RayBan, Richard Mille, and Giorgio Armani, to name a few, apart from commanding a big pay from the Italian team. On the other hand, Saint-Mleux is an influencer on the social media platform Instagram, boasting over 2.4 million followers.

The 23-year-old is a regular in the F1 paddock and has diligently supported the Monegasque driver during race weekends ever since they started dating in 2023. On her recent Instagram Story, Alexendra Saint-Mleux reshared a reel from the F1 paddock, in which she was seen roaming with her dog, Leo, while donning a pink summer dress.

Snapshot of Alexandra Saint-Mleux's post...Credits Instagram/@alexandrasaintmleux

It was a positive day all around for Charles Leclerc's camp. The Ferrari ace arguably had his best Friday of the year and looked the only driver to challenge the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Charles Leclerc analyzes his positive Friday in Budapest

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that beating the McLarens around the Hungaroring this weekend at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix would be difficult.

The eight-time F1 race winner reflected on his practice session and told F1.com:

“For now, it looks like it’s our position, and realistically, I think it’s going to be very tough to go and beat the McLarens tomorrow – they seem to be a step forward, but never say never. The feeling with the car has been pretty positive so far. We’ve got to take some steps and go more in the right direction for tomorrow, but for now, the feeling is good.”

When asked about other top teams like Mercedes and Red Bull being challengers to Ferrari, Leclerc added:

“For now we are, but we can never rule them out. It’s always very variable from Friday to Saturday, so I think we’ll have to see tomorrow when we come to the track and see with the new conditions whether the pecking order is the same."

"I don’t think there is much we can do differently, so it will be all about reproducing the work we did today,” he added.

Charles Leclerc finished FP1 and FP2 in P3 behind the McLaren and was around three tenths away from their fastest times. The Monegasque driver is tied with Max Verstappen and George Russell on five podiums this year and would look to break the tie this weekend.

