"A douchebag; The sport would be a better place without him"- Fans urge Red Bull to 'fire' Helmut Marko to make him leave F1

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko is known to be one of the most controversial individuals in the paddock and, in turn, does not have the greatest fan following. The Austrian has often voiced unpopular opinions and has often been exposed as a rather toxic part of the team when it comes to all drivers associated with Red Bull. The former F1 driver, who recently turned 79, revealed that he has no intentions of leaving the Milton Keynes-based team unless he is simply fired from it.

In an interview with Auto Hebdo, Marko admitted that he is very happy with his role and that he would like to continue with the team for as long as possible. He said:

“None of my activities are stressful for me. I feel good and as long as I can continue to do this job properly and I don’t get fired, I will!”

Fans, however, are not very happy about this. Taking to social media to share their opinions, fans have been prompting the team to quickly take action and remove Marko from his role so that he parts ways with the sport.

"Juri Vips no longer receives any support from Red Bull": Helmut Marko

Formula 2 driver Juri Vips was suspended from the Red Bull junior team last month for using a racist slur in a video game live stream. Team consultant Helmut Marko has now reconfirmed that the team no longer has a relationship with the Estonian.

As reported by the Express, the Austrian said:

“I want to be clear - Juri Vips no longer receives any support from Red Bull. You need to be responsible for your actions and as a result, our cooperation has ended.”

The clarification came after team boss Christian Horner claimed that he is a "young kid" who potentially deserves a second chance, hinting that the team may be providing support to the driver despite the terminated agreement. The Briton had said:

“We have cancelled our agreement with him (Vips) and that will undoubtedly give him time for reflection. Everybody at some point deserves a second chance, if they can show that they have really learnt from their mistakes. He is a young guy, a young kid, and we will be supporting him – even though he has had his agreement terminated – from a mental health and educational perspective. Hopefully, he will learn from it.”

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen, too, spoke out in support of Vips, emphasizing that he is a good person who has certainly learned from his mistakes.

