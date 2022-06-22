What did Juri Vips say? Red Bull junior suspended following use of racial slur on livestream

Red Bull junior Juri Vips has been suspended from all team duties after a report emerged of the Estonian driver using the N-word in a video game live stream.

In a video clip that surfaced recently on social media, Juri Vips was heard saying:

“F***, that N****”

Following outrage in the sport's community and on social media, the team took announced the decision in a post, stating:

“Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident. As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.”

Juri Vips took to Instagram to “unreservedly apologize for the offensive language used". He further added:

“This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set. I will cooperate with the investigation fully.”

Oliver Oakes, the team boss for HiTech Grand Prix, with which Vips plies his trade in F2, expressed shock at the driver's behavior. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:

“The comments made by Juri are offensive and completely not reflective of Hitech’s inclusive values. Like everyone else, I found out about this an hour ago - the video and Red Bull’s suspension with an investigation to follow.”

Juri Vips recently took part in FP1 for the team at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP. The Estonian driver has had a shocking 2022 F2 season as despite having the speed to fight at the front, he has suffered multiple incidents while leading the races. Vips was at the forefront when it came to the team's juniors getting the opportunity to graduate to F1 but this recent incident, with a further investigation pending, is surely going to push him back in the line.

Juri Vips not the first Red Bull junior caught in controversy

Juri Vips is not the first driver from the team's academy to get caught using slurs on the live stream. Dan Ticktum, a former Red Bull junior and a Williams Development and Reserve driver at the time, was caught on a live stream calling Nicholas Latifi "Poo" last season. It was this infringement that closed all doors for Ticktum to ever take the next step to F1.

Vips was on shaky ground already because of an underwhelming F2 season, but with this controversy coming out, the Estonian driver might just have closed all his doors to F1.

