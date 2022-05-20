"A fight we don't need to have" - F1 owners shoot down talks of street race in New York

F1 owner Liberty Media's CEO Greg Maffei has shot down the idea of a race in "The Big Apple". A race in New York has been targeted time and again by F1, even during the Bernie Ecclestone era, but it has not yet come to fruition. If we are to take F1's boss at his word, it won't be turning into reality anytime soon.

Speaking to the media, Maffei said:

“The Eric Adams administration has reached out asking for one. I think that’s very difficult. Their proposal, Randalls Island, is probably not our perfect venue. You know, a lot of time and money was spent here 15-20 years ago [sic], including by Leo Hindery, one of my predecessors, trying to build one out over in Hoboken.”

He further said:

“I think the reality is street races in a place like New York are just very, very, very hard. Las Vegas is one of the few places in the United States you could probably get a street race done, it has a different mentality. New York is a wonderful venue, but it's hard to see that they're going to shut Central Park for us!”

Even when one of the moderators interjected that he would like to see an F1 race in New York, the 61-year-old said the following:

“I suspect there are a few other groups which might not, so probably a fight we don't need to have.”

Maffei believes that racing in New York is not the fight for F1.

F1 in Miami was a great success!

Greg Maffei was, however, very positive about the Miami GP that had just concluded. In his opinion, the event was an overall success and though there were teething issues with the race, he said they are to be expected from a first-time GP.

He said:

“I think overall a great success, demand was crazy. The number of people who have said to me that it was the best sporting event they ever went to, all this. Were there logistics issues around a first time race? [For example] drivers don’t love everything about the track, which is not unusual, or the Paddock Club hospitality and security. We’ll see. There are things to be worked through.”

Maffei went on to add:

“I think the [Miami] Dolphins, our partners there, did a great job overall. I think they’re very aware of the problems or issues that arose, but are very fixable. But the TV experience, the excitement, the overall tone in Miami was wildly positive. I mean, crazy good. And I don’t think that’s going away. So I think you work through the first year issues, and it’s going to be a great, great, great event.”

The sport has been trying to penetrate the American market for a while and will have as many as three races next season. Perhaps having a fourth race in New York added to the calendar might not be the best thing for the sport right now.

