"A five percent variance is way too much"- F1 pundit slams FIA over budget cap breach provisions 

Former F1 driver turned pundit Martin Brundle believes that the 'minor breach' limit needs tightening up. He feels that even a breach of up to five percent can give the team an unfair advantage and pressurize the other teams.

Post the FIA's announcement of Red Bull's overspending, Brundle told Sky Sports F1:

“It needs tightening up because the other teams will be under pressure. The team boss will be saying ‘why didn’t you do this? Why don’t you overspend a bit and pay a fine or get a slap on the wrist and go a tenth or two faster?’ So we need clarity and it needs to be rigid and a five percent variance is way too much.”

FIA @fia



fia.com/news/fia-compl… FIA completes review under the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Financial Regulations FIA completes review under the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Financial Regulations fia.com/news/fia-compl…

Brundle further explained why many feel that a minor breach can still award any team a competitive advantage:

“What seems crazy to me is that a minor breach can be up to five percent overspend on the cost cap at 7 million. We know that’s a massive upgrade on a car, maybe even a B-spec for some teams. So that needs tightening up for starters, because what’s the point in having 140 million, whatever the number ends up being, and then having this five percent variance? "

The FIA is still considering the penalties that will be imposed on Red Bull and Aston Martin sometime soon. Red Bull, however, believe that they are under the cost cap limit and might challenge the decision.

Max Verstappen 2021 F1 title safe amidst FIA findings

The FIA has not released a final verdict on the penalties that Red Bull F1 is set to face in the coming days. However, since it's a 'minor breach', Verstappen will not be stripped away from his 2021 World Drivers' Championship title.

Alex Jacques @AlexJacquesF1 'Teams in procedural and minor overspend breach of cost cap: Red Bull.'



Possible penalties below: 'Teams in procedural and minor overspend breach of cost cap: Red Bull.'Possible penalties below: https://t.co/TBE1Q9hesJ

The FIA Cost Cap Administration has issued certificates of compliance to seven of the ten constructors and released this statement:

“Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team is considered to be in Procedural Breach of the Financial Regulations; Oracle Red Bull Racing is considered to be in Procedural and Minor Overspend Breaches of the Financial Regulations.”

There are several penalties that Red Bull could be subjected to. The range varies from a public reprimand to even a deduction of points from the constructors' standings last year.

Several rival teams believe that the cost cap advantage was carried onto the 2022 season too. Moreover, Mercedes F1 and Ferrari F1 were hoping for stern action either way, irrespective of the nature of the breach.

