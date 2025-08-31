A frustrated Lance Stroll walks away mid-interview after another disastrous session

Lance Stroll was far from impressed with himself after crashing out of the Dutch GP qualifying on Saturday. After returning from a disastrous practice session on Friday, the Aston Martin driver crashed again in Q1, and as a result, Stroll, as frustrated as he could be, reportedly walked out of the interview mid-question.

Stroll, unable to finish the qualifying session, had to sit out on back-to-back days as his return after the summer break turned futile. As he appeared for the post-race interview, he was far from impressed with himself.

Once the interview started, Stroll was asked to speak about his crash. Soon after this, the interviewer asked him about the improvement of performance at Aston Martin and how his teammate, Fernando Alonso, performed on Saturday. As soon as the question ended, Stroll decided to end the interview and walked off mid-session.

Stroll lost control of his car during practice on Friday, and the mechanics at Aston Martin had to work overnight to get the car back on track. However, the AMR25 did not last long as the Canadian driver crashed it again in Q1.

The Canadian driver was out on his first flying lap, and while pushing, he lost control of the Aston Martin at Turn 13, spun, and smashed the wall at high speed. Even though he was able to bring the car to the pit lane, he could not return to the session as the damage to the front wing and underside proved critical.

Lance Stroll will start Sunday's race from P20, behind Haas' Oliver Bearman. Stroll's teammate, Fernando Alonso, will start his race from P10, behind Williams' Carlos Sainz.

Lance Stroll shared his thoughts after Dutch GP qualifying crash

Following the conclusion of the Dutch GP qualifying, Lance Stroll opened up about his crash in Q1. Speaking to the media, here's what the Aston Martin driver said:

“I got a wheel on the grass and that was it. It’s really frustrating. Nothing more to say. We tried to repair what we could, but not possible…”

Lance Stroll is currently in P12 in the Driver's Standings with 26 points after 14 races and three Sprints. His teammate, Fernando Alonso, is in P11 with 26 points as well. Aston Martin are in P6 with 52 points.

