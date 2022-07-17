"A man who will forever be remembered in the world of motorsport"- F1 world pays tribute to Jules Bianchi on his 7th death anniversary 

The F1 world gathered to pay tribute to Jules Bianchi on his 7th death anniversary. The former Ferrari prospect was all set to take the F1 world by storm before he succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash at the 2014 F1 Japanese GP.

The French driver had shown a lot of potential in his two years on the F1 grid and was rated very highly by the sport's fraternity as well. If rumors are to be believed, Ferrari even had a succession plan in place for Bianchi to move to the senior team in the next two years.

On the eve of his 7th death anniversary, F1 fans swarmed social media to remember the young driver's unfulfilled career.

“A man who will forever be remembered in the world of motorsport. A true sportsman, Jules Bianchi”

Ashley Eleanor 🏁 @ashleyeeleanor A man who will forever be remembered in the world of motorsport. A true sportsman, Jules Bianchi A man who will forever be remembered in the world of motorsport. A true sportsman, Jules Bianchi https://t.co/IdPPogD5ZZ

“to jules bianchi, i hope you know you’re missed on this earth. but i also hope you know that the people you loved and supported keep you in their hearts everyday, grateful for the time they had with you. i hope you’re okay. we miss you”

tia @vettelton16 to jules bianchi, i hope you know you’re missed on this earth. but i also hope you know that the people you loved and supported keep you in their hearts everyday, grateful for the time they had with you. i hope you’re okay. we miss you 🤍 to jules bianchi, i hope you know you’re missed on this earth. but i also hope you know that the people you loved and supported keep you in their hearts everyday, grateful for the time they had with you. i hope you’re okay. we miss you 🤍 https://t.co/fn36rwehlL

“Seven years ago we lost Jules Bianchi from complications due to a crash, the only F1 fatality of the 21st century. His death was one of the motivating factors for the halo device, which has since saved dozens of lives. Never forgotten.”

Dr Kit Chapman @ChemistryKit Seven years ago we lost Jules Bianchi from complications due to a crash, the only F1 fatality of the 21st century.



His death was one of the motivating factors for the halo device, which has since saved dozens of lives.



Never forgotten. Seven years ago we lost Jules Bianchi from complications due to a crash, the only F1 fatality of the 21st century. His death was one of the motivating factors for the halo device, which has since saved dozens of lives.Never forgotten. https://t.co/DKhQpOQ0K8

“Once, in an interview, I called Charles, ‘Jules’ by mistake. I went bright red and apologised profusely. He said ‘why say sorry? It’s the best compliment I could get’”

Natalie Pinkham @NataliePinkham #f1 Once, in an interview, I called Charles, ‘Jules’ by mistake. I went bright red and apologised profusely. He said ‘why say sorry? It’s the best compliment I could get’ 🥹 Once, in an interview, I called Charles, ‘Jules’ by mistake. I went bright red and apologised profusely. He said ‘why say sorry? It’s the best compliment I could get’ 🥹❤️#f1

“Had enormous potential and could well have been a world champion far more of a gentleman than the current F1 champion”

JMac @JMac44721400 @F1 Had enormous potential and could well have been a world champion far more of a gentleman than the current F1 champion @F1 Had enormous potential and could well have been a world champion far more of a gentleman than the current F1 champion

“7 years ago today, we lost a special young talent and a wonderful human being. He was the first recruit of the Ferrari Driver Academy. He helped fund Charles to make it to F1. He died doing what he loved. Remembering Jules Bianchi, forever in our hearts.”

Ferrari News 🐎 @FanaticsFerrari



He was the first recruit of the Ferrari Driver Academy. He helped fund Charles to make it to F1. He died doing what he loved.



Remembering Jules Bianchi, forever in our hearts. 7 years ago today, we lost a special young talent and a wonderful human being.He was the first recruit of the Ferrari Driver Academy. He helped fund Charles to make it to F1. He died doing what he loved.Remembering Jules Bianchi, forever in our hearts. 7 years ago today, we lost a special young talent and a wonderful human being.He was the first recruit of the Ferrari Driver Academy. He helped fund Charles to make it to F1. He died doing what he loved.Remembering Jules Bianchi, forever in our hearts. ❤️ https://t.co/Ox3M18mrVp

“On this day in 2015, we lost F1 driver, Bianchi in an incident on the tracks! Forever in our hearts!”

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1



Forever in our hearts!



#F1 #JulesBianchi #JB17Forever On this day in 2015, we lost F1 driver, Jules Bianchi in an incident on the tracks!Forever in our hearts! On this day in 2015, we lost F1 driver, Jules Bianchi in an incident on the tracks! Forever in our hearts! ❤️#F1 #JulesBianchi #JB17Forever https://t.co/GvEKnBXf7B

“Jules Bianchi kindness and presence is truly missed around the paddock , it’s one of those what if moments in F1”

ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦 🏎✈️ @ahmed_baokbah



#JB17 Jules Bianchi kindness and presence is truly missed around the paddock , it’s one of those what if moments in F1 Jules Bianchi kindness and presence is truly missed around the paddock , it’s one of those what if moments in F1#JB17 🙏 https://t.co/PJ5k9qfANR

Charles Leclerc is Jules Bianchi's godson!

Charles Leclerc is Jules Bianchi's godson and the Frenchman had made a huge impact on the career of the current Ferrari driver. If it wasn't for Bianchi, Leclerc was on the verge of quitting motorsports as his father had no money. Bianchi had then reached out to Nicolas Todt, who helped fund the Monegasque driver's junior career.

Here are some of the interesting anecdotes by Leclerc about his godfather:

“He also taught me so many things when I was younger that allowed me to take my first steps in car racing & were fundamental for my career & for me as a person. Bianchi will forever be with me. He always watches on you Charles Leclerc. 7 years today”

giulyleclerc | 🆑️ fanpage @lovingleclerc2



He always watches on you

7 years today 🏻



#ForeverJules "He also taught me so many things when I was younger that allowed me to take my first steps in car racing & were fundamental for my career & for me as a person. @Jules_Bianchi will forever be with me."He always watches on you @Charles_Leclerc 7 years today "He also taught me so many things when I was younger that allowed me to take my first steps in car racing & were fundamental for my career & for me as a person. @Jules_Bianchi will forever be with me."He always watches on you @Charles_Leclerc ❤️7 years today 👼🏻#ForeverJules

“When my father didnt have the money to keep me goin in karting & it was going to be my last year, Jules was kind enough to speak of me to Nicolas Todt who then paid for everything for me until I reached F1. So without Jules, I would be nowhere”

giulyleclerc | 🆑️ fanpage @lovingleclerc2



🥺 @Charles_Leclerc : "When my father didnt have the money to keep me goin in karting & it was going to be my last year, @Jules_Bianchi was kind enough to speak of me to @NicolasTodt who then paid for everything for me until I reached F1. So without Jules, I would be nowhere" .@Charles_Leclerc : "When my father didnt have the money to keep me goin in karting & it was going to be my last year, @Jules_Bianchi was kind enough to speak of me to @NicolasTodt who then paid for everything for me until I reached F1. So without Jules, I would be nowhere"🥺❤️ https://t.co/bbvLOtvoMJ

Bianchi truly was one of the lost talents of F1 and he will be forever remembered by the sport's community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far