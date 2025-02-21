"A mankini model": Lando Norris on what 10x winner would be if not an F1 racer

Lando Norris predicted an alternate career for Valtteri Bottas on the red carpet of FIA's F175 event. He opined that if not an F1 driver, Bottas would have pursued a career as a 'mankini' model.

Ad

F1 is entering its 75th year in 2025, and to celebrate the monumental occasion, FIA hosted a grand event at the O2 Arena in London on February 18, 2025.

All 10 teams and drivers attended the event and unveiled their livery for the upcoming season. The drivers walked on the podium and shared a few words before receiving applause from the fans.

Before the event began, all 20 drivers for the 2025 season walked the red carpet and talked to the media. They also played a game where the host asked everyone to predict a hypothetical alternate career for their peers.

Ad

Trending

Lando Norris, the McLaren driver, was asked to suggest a hypothetical career for Mercedes' reserve driver Valtteri Bottas. After some thinking, Norris said:

"He'd be a hairdresser, or he'd just be like a bikini model. Oh, not a bikini, a mankini. A Mankini model."

Ad

George Russell opined that Bottas would perhaps be an adult movie star, whereas Red Bull driver Liam Lawson envisioned him as a swimmer. Yuki Tsunoda had a unique answer as he said Bottas could have been an ice cream shop owner if he were not a racer.

Meanwhile, Bottas also chipped in with a suggestion, saying he would be an Australian bogan, living in a bush and drinking alcohol.

Valtteri Bottas, a 10-time race winner, has reunited with Mercedes for the 2025 season as a reserve driver. He ended his stint with Kick Sauber after failing to score points last season.

Ad

On the other hand, Norris will be gunning for the world championship this year after falling 63 points short in 2024. He settled for P2, behind four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris expects no excuses from McLaren in 2025

Oscar Piastri [L] Lando Norris [R] (Image Source: Getty)

McLaren ended their 26-year trophyless hiatus to win the Constructors' championship in 2024. They beat Ferrari and Red Bull in a close battle to achieve glory.

Ad

Meanwhile, in 2025, McLaren will likely be aiming to win both titles. When the same query was posed to Lando Norris, he said (via F1's official website):

“After last year, we kind of have no excuses. In the past we’ve had our fair share. I think this year we’ve got nothing left to hide behind. We proved last year that we’ve got everything we need and everything it takes to fight at the top and be the best."

Norris had a terrific season in 2024. He won his maiden Grand Prix in Miami and followed it up with multiple race wins and podium finishes to help McLaren in the title run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback