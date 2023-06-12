“A moment to cherish forever”: Antonio Giovinazzi short of words after winning 24 Hours of Le Mans in Ferrari colors

Former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi has stated that winning the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans is a moment he will cherish for life.

On the 100th anniversary of the iconic race, the Ferrari team picked up their first Le Mans win in 50 years, courtesy of Giovinazzi, Britain's James Calado, and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

Giovinazzi took to social media after the race to express excitement about his achievement, saying:

"We did it! Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in Ferrari colors is an emotion that words can barely describe. A moment to cherish forever. This is for all of you who believed in us. Thank you!"

Antonio Giovinazzi said in a post-race interview, as per GPBlog:

"When you are a kid and you are a racing driver, you have a few races that you watch all the time. It's 24 Hours of Le Mans, Indianapolis and then, of course for me it was Monza F1 and so it was one of my dreams. Today the dream came true."

Antonio Giovinazzi reflects on being on the podium for the first time in 7 years

Antonio Giovinazzi had an underwhelming career in F1 from 2019 to 2021, racing for Alfa Romeo alongside Kimi Raikkonen.

After picking up the most important title of his career, the Italian said:

"I haven't been on the podium since Spa 2016, in the then GP2. I haven't won a race since 2016. So to get back on the podium, especially here at Le Mans, was great. I must confess I cried because in my life I have made so many sacrifices. After so many years full of disappointments, but in the end, I always believed in my talent. What Ferrari has done here today... Last year in July we had this car on the track for the first time, now we have won Le Mans, so as a team, we should be proud."

Giovinazzi also reflected on winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Ferrari, adding:

"I think winning Le Mans is always special but winning with Ferrari in hypercar and the main category is something special. Then of course it's also a special race, special event. 100 years so it's all special and I'm really proud to be here and speaking with you like a champion of Le Mans."

