“A normal guy with my family”: Charles Leclerc opens up on importance of having a life outside F1

Ferrari's star F1 driver Charles Leclerc has talked about the importance of a life away from the pinnacle of motorsport, emphasizing that he was just 'a normal guy with a family.'

The first half of the 2025 F1 season was a grueling affair for Leclerc for varied reasons. The challenger did not prove worthy of fighting for wins, and this led to frustrations for both Leclerc and his teammate, Lewis Hamilton. However, despite the challenges, the Monegasque driver has been able to amass five podium finishes so far.

With the sport at a halt because of the ongoing summer break, Charles Leclerc had an interaction with AutoSprint and talked about the importance of family, away from the fast-paced world of F1. He said, via GP Blog:

"It's important to have your own universe. Now there are very few places where I can be myself, live like a normal guy with my family. I can isolate myself when we take a few days' vacation on a boat, away from everything and everyone, close only to my loved ones. There I'm sure I'll be alone with my family, my dog, my girlfriend; that's where I feel good."

The Ferrari driver has two brothers, Arthur Leclerc and Lorenzo Leclerc. During the Grand Prix events, he is often seen in the F1 paddock with his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

The 2025 F1 season is 14 rounds down, and after the end of the ongoing summer break, there are still 10 events remaining on the race calendar.

Charles Leclerc reveals the 'person he looks up to' at Ferrari

While Charles Leclerc has shed light on having a life away from F1, in the same interaction, he also addressed the contract extension of Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur. The Frenchman signed a new deal with the team on July 31, 2025.

In line with this, Leclerc has stressed stability within the team and made it clear that he and the other members of the Maranello-based team looked up to Vasseur.

I'm not the one making the decisions, but I think stability is always very important. Fred is the person we look up to and the person leading the team. To have him for many more years is definitely a good thing, also because in Formula 1 it takes time to build something, especially a successful team.

"I'm very happy about that. Knowing that I'll be able to have Fred alongside me for more years makes me optimistic for the future."

Charles Leclerc is in fifth place in the drivers' standings with 151 points. He is behind Mercedes' George Russell, who is sitting in P4 with 172 points.

