"A rich vein of talent" - Red Bull eager to see its junior drivers knocking on F1's doors

The Red Bull junior team is responsible for nearly half of the 2022 F1 lineup. This makes it one of the most exciting platforms for the most talented young drivers in the world.

Currently, five drivers from the program are competing in F2 across four teams. Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner recently claimed that he is eager to see which of those drivers are likely to outshine the rest and find their place in F1.

As reported by RacingNews365, Horner shared his views on the exciting young talents that could see a bright future in the sport. He said:

“[Finding seats is a problem], but they’re all in competitive cars in their categories, so let’s see. We’ve got a great stable of young talent this year with Vips and Lawson in Formula 2, Jehan [Daruvala] as well. We’ve got Hauger stepping up, [as Formula 3 Champion] - he’s another exciting talent. So we’ve got a rich vein of talent. Jak Crawford [currently racing in Formula 3] is an exciting young American, so yeah, we’re not short of talent!”

In the meantime, the junior program oozes talent, ambition, and hunger for those coveted twenty seats in the sport.

Alfa Romeo rookie comments on the "compromise" taken to get to F1

In 2021, Guanyu Zhou was announced to be making his debut in F1 for Alfa Romeo, making him the first Chinese driver in the sport. He recently revealed that the journey so far has not been an easy one and that the opportunity to represent his country came only with the support of his family and team.

As reported by GPFans, Zhou said:

“It is always good to be the first to make a breakthrough and for my country, motorsports started much later than for European countries. So it is very tough to be following the ladder of motorsports and arrive to where I am today. Of course, there is quite a lot of compromise that needs to be taken by myself, by my family and the team behind me.”

The 22-year-old has replaced Antonio Giovinazzi and will be partnering with Valtteri Bottas in the team.

