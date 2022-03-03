"To have such variance, it's fascinating" - Red Bull boss impressed by different interpretations of F1 2022 regulations

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been left 'fascinated' by the varying interpretations of the new F1 2022 regulations adopted by different teams.

F1 has been overhauled due to a slew of rule changes that have resulted in teams producing brand new designs. These designs were seen on track during the first pre-season testing session in Barcelona.

When asked to share his thoughts on the different cars and on-track results of the regulations, Horner said:

“It’s always interesting to see the cars for the first time, particularly with such a big regulation change. And in what are pretty prescriptive regulations, to have such variance, it’s fascinating to see how the teams are interpreting these rules.”

As all teams hit the asphalt at the Circuit de Catalunya to gauge their developmental progress, Horner feels the evolution of the 2022 cars is still an ongoing process. He went on to add, saying:

“Of course, there will be convergence over a period of time, but you’ve certainly got some very varied themes between the teams. It is going to be fascinating to see how that plays out because I’m sure as the cars progress through the season, they will probably look very different by the time we get to Abu Dhabi.”

Red Bull boss expects team to extract more performance from new RB18

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed he expects the new RB18 to improve as the upcoming F1 2022 season progresses.

After an overall successful three days of pre-season testing in Spain, Horner shared his thoughts on the latest Red Bull car during an interview with RacingNews365. The Briton said:

“There will be a steep learning curve. With these new rules, we are finding more performance every week – 1.5-2 seconds of development will be found. On some circuits, we won’t be far from last year’s pole position.”

Horner went on to add, saying:

“We had a gearbox problem but it was nothing dramatic. The test is mainly about the process of getting to know the car better. We collected a lot of data and drove a lot of laps. We had a positive first test. We learned a lot about the new tires and also about how the ground-effect works on the cars. There is much more to come.”

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has also confirmed that their car will be 'completely different' by the time the team arrives for the second round of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

