A shocking 104-second clip surfaces of Ferrari engineer asking Charles Leclerc to "Lift and Coast" throughout F1 Singapore GP

Charles Leclerc had to Lift and Coast during the 2025 Singapore GP. The Ferrari driver, who started his race from P7, had to perform it to reduce fuel consumption and the brake temperature. A 104-second clip of the same surfaced recently on social media, where the Ferrari engineer asked Leclerc to Lift and Coast.In the 1-minute 44-second clip, Bryan Bozzi instructed the Monegasque driver to perform the Lift and Coast. He started it on Lap 6 and followed the same pattern on Laps 16, 17, 18, 19, and continued until Lap 20.Bozzi instructed Leclerc to perform the same throughout the race in order to save energy and allow the car to have greater energy regeneration. This technique also involves less aggressive braking application, which reduces brake temperature.Here's the video where Bryan Bozzi instructing Charles Leclerc to perform Lift and Coast during the Singapore GP:However, having Lift and Coast repeatedly hampers performance to a great extent, and at times puts the driver at a disadvantage. As a result, the Monegasque driver had to keep his track position, save fuel, and reduce his brake temperature throughout the Marina Bay Street Circuit race.In the end, Charles Leclerc finished his race in P6, a place ahead of his starting position. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton came home in P8, two places behind his starting position. In a nutshell, Ferrari had a race to forget in Singapore last weekend.Mercedes' George Russell won the race, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Championship leader, Oscar Piastri finished the race in P3.Charles Leclerc let his feelings known following Singapore GPFollowing the conclusion of the Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts. Speaking to the media, here's what the Ferrari driver said:Charles Leclerc during the F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty&quot;Unfortunately, we don't have the race car to fight with the guys in front. McLaren always had the same gap on us compared to the beginning of the year. Red Bull did a step from Monza and the same level as McLaren.&quot;&quot;Mercedes now is at the same level of McLaren and Red Bull, and then there's us, and, it's not easy, obviously, because you want to fight for better positions. But at the moment, it just feels like we [are] kind of passengers to the car and we cannot extract much more what's there to salvage from the rest of the season,&quot; Leclerc added. (Via ESPN)Currently, Charles Leclerc is in P5 in the Drivers' Championship with 173 points after 18 races and three Sprints. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 with 127 points. Ferrari are in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 300 points.