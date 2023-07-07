"A step in the right direction" - Charles Leclerc reacts on the upgrades brought by Ferrari

Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc has expressed his satisfaction with the latest upgrades brought to the team's car, describing them as a "step in the right direction." However, he also acknowledges that Red Bull Racing is still "far ahead" on the track, highlighting the work that Ferrari needs to do to close the gap.

Leclerc's comments came after an eventful Austrian Grand Prix, where he broke Max Verstappen's streak of leading 249 consecutive laps since taking the lead from Sergio Perez at the Miami Grand Prix. While this achievement was undoubtedly a positive development for Ferrari, the team was fully aware of the need to continue making improvements.

In an effort to enhance the performance of their SF-23 car and narrow the distance to the dominant Red Bull Racing team, Ferrari introduced significant updates to the floor and front wing for the Austrian GP. These updates aimed to improve the car's speed and make it more predictable and manageable for the drivers.

Charles Leclerc expressed his contentment with the overall feeling of the car after the upgrades, emphasizing the progress made by the team. However, he admitted that there is still a considerable gap to close in order to challenge the likes of Verstappen and Red Bull Racing.

In fact, Verstappen managed to establish a significant lead by the end of the Austrian Grand Prix, allowing him to pit and attempt to set the fastest lap of the race.

"The feeling has been better overall - which is great - now we need to keep pushing as Red Bull's are still quite far ahead," Leclerc shared with the media.

Charles Leclerc wishes to challenge Red Bull for the win

Despite the significant progress in the Austrian GP, the gap between Ferrari and Red Bull remains substantial, emphasizing the need for continued development and performance enhancements.

Charles Leclerc wishes to bridge that gap while underlining the magnitude of the challenge ahead for Ferrari. With its other-worldly engine and world champion Max Verstappen on the wheels, Red Bull Racing remains the team to beat.

According to Charles Leclerc, Ferrari's ultimate goal is to consistently close the gap and challenge for victories. He stated the following to the media ahead of the 2023 F1 British GP:

"We want to be challenging Red Bull for the win, but we've taken a step in the right direction for sure."

As the championship progresses, it will be crucial for Ferrari to maintain their momentum and build on the positive aspects of their recent upgrades. The team's technical staff and drivers will continue working tirelessly to narrow the gap and enhance the overall performance of the SF-23.

As the season moves forward, it will be intriguing to see how Ferrari continues to evolve and close the gap with their rivals. The dedication and determination displayed by Charles Leclerc and the entire Ferrari team prove to be a glimmer of hope for their fans that a return to the top is within reach.

