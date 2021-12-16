"A strange feeling" - George Russell describes driving a Mercedes after 3 years at Williams

British F1 driver George Russell will be driving for Mercedes after three difficult years at Williams and the prospect of this has been described as a strange feeling by the 23-year-old.

Having scored his maiden podium at Spa and the first for Williams since 2017, even though it was under unusual circumstances, made the 2021 season and his final one with Williams, his best yet.

Here's what George Russell had to say about his first day as a Mercedes driver during the Pirelli tire test in Abu Dhabi:

"It's a strange feeling because I've tested with the team numerous times, after races, end of season, and here we are again. Obviously, this is my first time as an official driver for the team so it was a really great day."

Comparing his 2021 Williams to the 2020 Mercedes that he tested, Russell added:

"It's a good car, it's definitely a good car. Even though it's modified, it gives you confidence and it's a real joy to ride."

Russell made his debut with Mercedes in the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020, as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who had tested positive for COVID-19. The rather sensational drive came to a disappointing end because of a pit-stop error made by the team and a consequential puncture that eventually secured him 12th place.

"They do react pretty differently" — George Russell's thoughts on the new Pirelli tires

George Russell tested out the new 18-inch tires on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi and claims that while the tires do feel different, they are definitely "reacting positively."

Here's how Russell feels about the new Pirelli tires to be used in 2022:

"I mean it's going to be very different next year, the cars are going to be drastically changed compared to these current cars so there's not an awful lot you can take away from it but nevertheless they do react pretty differently to the 13-inch tires."

New modifications to cars and regulations are set to give F1 fans a thrilling season in 2022 with a probable mixup in car performances, bringing all teams on the grid on a more level playing field.

