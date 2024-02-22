"A taste of what is to come?": Red Bull's witty social media post as Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc on track

Red Bull took a cheeky dig at rival Ferrari as Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc at the end of Turn 1 during the opening day of the pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 21.

The F1 season officially began on Wednesday as all the teams hit the Sakhir International Circuit with their 2024 challengers. The Red Bull RB20 impressed with its consistent performance throughout the day as three-time world champion Max Verstappen completed 143 laps in two sessions.

He was also involved in some of the more lively moments of the day as he passed Charles Leclerc and George Russell on track to continue with his program interrupted.

The Austrian team took to social media to take a dig at the Italian team with the overtake and captioned the post:

"A taste of what is to come?"

While reflecting on his first time behind the wheel of SF-24 on Ferrari's official website, Charles Leclerc said:

"Our first morning of testing was quite productive, especially in terms of mileage. As for the performance, it’s just too early to comment or draw conclusions. We ran all the tests we planned and things are going ahead as expected, which is a positive. We will continue working and hope to have two more useful days of testing ahead of the GP."

Max Verstappen analyzes his first day of the pre-season testing

The Dutchman stated that he felt good behind the wheel of the RB20 on the first day of the pre-season test. As per PitPass, the Red Bull driver said:

"It feels good to be back in an F1 car again, I had fun out on track today. We covered a lot of laps and tried quite a few things with the car, which was important, so happy overall with how it went. After the winter break, the first few laps always surprise you a little but then you get back into the swing of things pretty quickly.

"Overall, the car was responding well, and considering this was only testing we had a nice day. Looking to tomorrow, we are speaking to our engineers about what the plans will be, but I am looking forward to getting into the car in the afternoon."

Max Verstappen will have just the evening session of Day 2 to fully get used to the RB20 before hitting the track for the opening race next week. The Dutch driver will be hoping to continue his good run from a dominant 2023 campaign.