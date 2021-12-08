"A token gesture": Max Verstappen's Lap 42 dive on Lewis Hamilton explained by Jolyon Palmer

Max Verstappen's controversial move on Lewis Hamilton on Lap 42 of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been described as "a token gesture" by Jolyon Palmer in his analysis of the incident.

Verstappen was instructed to give his position back to Hamilton as a result of an illegal overtake. However, after he slowed down to do so, the Dutchman strategically regained the position seconds later, using DRS to his advantage. Race Control deemed the move unacceptable.

Here is Jolyon Palmer's take on the incident as per Formula 1:

"This is not giving the place back at all. This is a token gesture really to the FIA. And this is what Hamilton was thinking the first time, he didn't want to pass him there. He wanted to pass him on the main straight so he took the position for good, which was really what was intended with the rule, with Max taking the gain off the track earlier on."

In an incident between the two cars earlier in the race, Max Verstappen was deemed to have gained an unfair advantage by going off track, and was asked by his team to give the position back to Lewis Hamilton "strategically".

In a second attempt to give up the lead after the first had resulted in contact between the two cars, Max Verstappen let Hamilton by but immediately retook the position in the final corner.

The play on the rules was not particularly appreciated by the stewards and Verstappen was asked to give the place back yet again. Additional penalties from previous incidents resulted in second place for Max Verstappen and a win for Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen's prompt departure from podium celebrations in Saudi Arabia

After a long and exhausting inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, where penatalties and disputable moves dictated the final results, the Dutchman was in no mood to celebrate his second-place finish. He walked off the podium post the British national anthem as the two Mercedes men celebrated having closed the gap to their Red Bull rivals.

Here's what Verstappen told Sky Sports in response to this, as reported by Express.co.uk.:

"Because there was no champagne. It wasn't fun."

Traditional champagne podium celebrations were replaced with spraying sparkling wine because of the ban on alcohol in the Middle East due to religious beliefs.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee