"He's been on the receiving end": Jolyon Palmer claims Lewis Hamilton has had his fair share of luck in F1 2021 season

Lewis Hamilton won a dramatic and eventful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend, leveling up his points to equal his title contender Max Verstappen. Many believe that luck played a massive role throughout the race and had a significant impact on the final results. Multiple restarts, penalties, and accidents constantly changed the course of the race, with the first red flag providing Verstappen the advantage to gain a "free" pit stop.

Here's what Jolyon Palmer had to say about the role of luck this season in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Review episode of the F1: Chequered Flag podcast:

"The red flag in itself was lucky for Verstappen to be from third place stuck behind Valtteri Bottas, suddenly in the lead. But in fairness, he has been on the receiving end of a bit of that. Certainly Hamilton has been on the receiving end of some good fortune, thinking back to Imola and possibly Silverstone when the red flag came at the perfect time."

The first red flag in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, caused by Mick Schumacher's crash, was out right after both Mercedes had pitted. It was just in time for Verstappen to take fresh tires without losing any time and retain the lead he gained when the two Mercedes ahead of him made their pit stops.

Lewis Hamilton's good fortune in 2021

We have witnessed several instances of Lewis Hamilton benefitting from favourably-timed red flags this season, with the most prominent instance being at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. With Verstappen in the lead for the majority of the race, Lewis Hamilton found himself in trouble after sliding off-track on Lap 31, causing him to drop from P2 to P9.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the very same lap, a nasty crash between George Russell and the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas allowed Hamilton to un-lap himself.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whilst luck did play a role in Lewis Hamilton's fight for P2, nobody can deny the Briton credit for his sheer talent and incredible drive, especially in the second half of the race.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee