A visibly shaken Rebecca Donaldson goes rallying with Carlos Sainz as part of a Ford Racing special

Rebecca Donaldson recently got in the seat of a rally car as she participated in a Ford test along with her partner, Carlos Sainz. She could be seen being strapped down into the car, before it was sent all out on the Dakar Rally test session.

Donaldson has become a regular guest on the Formula 1 Paddock as she has been dating Carlos Sainz since the 2023 season. She is also quite active in the modeling industry; however, she expanded her experience in motorsports recently.

Sainz's father, Carlos Sainz Sr, is a two-time Dakar Rally winner. The father-son duo recently joined each other in a test for the same with Ford Racing. Also joining them was Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson. In snippets that she posted on social media, she was seen being prepared in the car before it was sent flat out on the dirt.

Rebecca Donaldson joins Sainz in the Dakar Rally Ford Racing test (Snippets from @iamrebeccad on Instagram)

The couple has been together since 2023, as mentioned. Sainz drove for Ferrari at the time, but moved to Williams Racing this season as the Italian outfit replaced him with Lewis Hamilton.

He has been delivering strong and consistent results this season, and recently managed to finish P3, scoring Williams' first podium since 2021.

Carlos Sainz explains his "crazy experience" after Rally test with his father

Rallying is one of the most physical and dangerous forms of motorsports still in practice. It comes with major risk, considering the dangerous paths that drivers go through at maximum speed, trying to gain every bit of time possible.

This can be a unique experience for many, or as Sainz mentioned, a "crazy" one. The Ford Racing test was one of the only times that he got behind the wheel of a rally car. Describing his experience later, he said:

"Right now, I'm struggling. It's a crazy experience," he said (via Newsweek). "It's a massive roller coaster. I cannot explain how much risk it feels they take. It's like it feels like they're risking their life in every corner, in every bump, in every change of direction, every rock. Every compression feels like the last compression of your life."

While rallying is something that he could try in the future, Carlos Sainz is currently focused on Formula 1. As mentioned, he recently scored a podium for Williams Racing, which has put the team in a strong position in the Constructors' Championship. They have successfully managed to score more than 100 points for the first time since the 2016 season.

