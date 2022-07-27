"Absolutely A+ boyfriending; The fastest Pit stop of the season"- F1 world lauds Valtteri Bottas for helping his girlfriend during her cycle race 

Valtteri Bottas was recently seen cheering on his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell at the inaugural Women’s Tour de France, and fans were thrilled to see the Finn support her during the race. For the first time, the prestigious cycle stage race hosted a women’s edition, and the 32-year-old was here for it.

As reported by Cycling Weekly, the Alfa Romeo driver, who is a cyclist himself, spoke about the event and how his perspective towards the sport has transformed ever since he met his girlfriend. He said:

“This is kind of an historical event, and thank God that the people who organized this made it happen, because I feel like it's about a time. So I definitely wanted to have the time, even if it's for just a couple of days, to feel the atmosphere and the hype and a different kind of race. I was expecting this event to be a big one, but it's nice to see that they've made a nice job about it. People are really talking about it a lot.”

“Since meeting Tiff I've definitely have a different view of the sport now, and I've learned that it's highly competitive and, I feel, underestimated. It's been really interesting getting into it. The racing dynamics are really interesting and it never gets boring. And I don't think it's actually that bad thing that the stages are a bit shorter than men's events, because it means that there's less dull moments let's say. They're all top, top athletes and have dedicated their lives to the sport, and it's always nice to follow top athletes."

In a video posted by Valtteri Bottas, he is seen miraculously finding his girlfriend in the massive crowd and swiftly handing over a bottle of water to Cromwell during the race, something that has hilariously been described by fans as the "fastest pitstop of the season."

Here are some fan reactions to Valtteri Bottas helping his girlfriend during her cycle race

Soph 💙💛🐺⁷⁷ @SophieTalksF1 @ValtteriBottas @LeTourFemmes @tiffanycromwell Absolutely A+ boyfriending, this. Ain't no support team like a Valtteri support team!!! @WMNcycling Dude. How the hell do you even pick her out of the mass, let alone transfer the bottle to her hand at that speed? Respect, my man. This seems like a really easy way to lose an armAbsolutely A+ boyfriending, this. Ain't no support team like a Valtteri support team!!! @ValtteriBottas @LeTourFemmes @tiffanycromwell @WMNcycling Dude. How the hell do you even pick her out of the mass, let alone transfer the bottle to her hand at that speed? Respect, my man. This seems like a really easy way to lose an arm 😳 Absolutely A+ boyfriending, this. Ain't no support team like a Valtteri support team!!!

pratham🔺 @saddaplan @ValtteriBottas @LeTourFemmes @tiffanycromwell @WMNcycling This is insane work how did you pick her out of the crowd so quickly @ValtteriBottas @LeTourFemmes @tiffanycromwell @WMNcycling This is insane work how did you pick her out of the crowd so quickly

Jude @JudyFinn1gan @ValtteriBottas @LeTourFemmes @tiffanycromwell @WMNcycling Wow!!! What a pit pass not a pit stop!! Amazing at those speeds!! Good luck Tiffany 🤞🏻🥳 @ValtteriBottas @LeTourFemmes @tiffanycromwell @WMNcycling Wow!!! What a pit pass not a pit stop!! Amazing at those speeds!! Good luck Tiffany 🤞🏻🥳

Valtteri Bottas hoping to "put up a good fight" in Budapest after disappointing 2022 F1 French GP

Alfa Romeo failed to score a point last weekend at the French Grand Prix, with both drivers finishing the race outside the top 10. Valtteri Bottas was particularly disappointed, given the struggles he faced with the heat and pure lack of pace.

As reported by F1i.com, he said:

“It was a really long race and it felt like a lot of sweat with nothing to show for it! Of course, you can learn something from every race, so that must be what we take away from this weekend. We dropped a lot of places at the start and that made it very difficult for us. Our pace was not as good as we expected, even though the car improved a lot on medium tyres.”

“Having back-to-back races offers us the chance to bounce back right away from the tough weekend we had in France, where nothing seemed to be working in our favour. The team has been working really hard these to find a solution to our struggles, and together with some updates we can hopefully put up a good fight for points in the midfield.”

Valtteri Bottas currently stands ninth in the drivers' standings with 46 points to his name.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far