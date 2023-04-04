"Absolutely nothing wrong with the car" - Sergio Perez's poor qualifying was not because of the car insists Peter Windsor

F1 pundit Peter Windsor claimed that there was nothing wrong with Sergio Perez's car during the 2023 F1 Australian GP qualifying session.

Perez started from the back of the grid as he locked up and got stuck in the gravel trap during the first qualifying session. Upon returning to the paddock, he explained how there was an issue with the car that caused the slip-up.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor initially recalled what Sergio Perez said after the qualifying session, saying:

"He [Sergio Perez] should have been on the front row anyway. And just to clear up that point, I was talking in the qualifying video yesterday about Sergio saying there was something wrong with the car and they [Red Bull] did not fix it, the locking, the brake locking for qualifying and [how it] happened again in qualifying."

Furthermore, the F1 pundit also mentioned a statement made by Red Bull about finding the problem and fixing it. However, Windsor stated that he spoke to a couple of engineers, who clarified that there was nothing wrong with the car.

Although the team changed the brake pads of the RB19 during the parc ferme, all other components were working perfectly well. Windsor explained:

"The team in the same press release said they will be checking the car over and if there is anything wrong we will of course put it right. Emphasis on the word 'if' for sure, and so it proved. They changed the brake pads in parc ferme, but I spoke to a couple of engineers and they both said 'absolutely nothing wrong with the car whatsoever'."

Windsor concluded by saying:

"So, Sergio I think, incorrect in saying that in the press. At the end of the day, there was nothing wrong with that car, it was a really, really good race car it should have started from the front row."

Sergio Perez started the 2023 F1 Australian GP from the pitlane but managed to finish fifth even after so many red flags and safety cars.

Sergio Perez complains about standing race restart after red flag in the 2023 F1 Australian GP

Sergio Perez recently spoke against the standing race restart after the red flag in the 2023 F1 Australian GP. He explained how drivers are unable to see anything due to the orientation of the sun.

Additionally, they are also unable to warm their tires up to get a good grip and avoid accidents. Speaking to the media, he said:

"It was really dangerous. First of all the warm up, but secondly, we could not see anything [because of the sun]. We cannot race in these conditions anymore. One day, there's going to be a big shunt. We cannot see anything."

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez

Good result for the team at the end. Now looking forward to the next one in Baku. What a crazy race! At the end we had a good recovery and managed to minimize the damage from a very frustrating Saturday.Good result for the team at the end. Now looking forward to the next one in Baku. #australingp What a crazy race! At the end we had a good recovery and managed to minimize the damage from a very frustrating Saturday.Good result for the team at the end. Now looking forward to the next one in Baku. #australingp https://t.co/oZF8IjBU65

The Australian GP is currently considered the most chaotic race of the 2023 F1 season since eight of the 20 drivers were out of the race due to various reasons, bringing out yellow and red flags. The race restart itself was quite difficult for many.

