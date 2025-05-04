"Acting like his engineer was the one driving slow": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's snarky team radio to his Ferrari race engineer

Lewis Hamilton had an interesting exchange of messages over the radio during the Miami Grand Prix. He was initially let by Charles Leclerc to hunt down Kimi Antonelli. However, when the Monegasque driver came back in the scene and was ordered to be allowed past, the seven-time champion took a jibe at his team, which the fans were quick to take notice of.

The 40-year-old started the race in 12th as he was knocked out in Q2 yesterday and was four spots behind Leclerc on the grid. The gap between the two remained the same in the early phase of the Grand Prix, but the Briton was able to pit under a Virtual Safety Car that catapulted him up the field.

Hamilton was then on the fresher set of boots and was being held up behind Leclerc. The Briton was discontent with the team's initial rejection of his request to be let past, but he was eventually allowed past by Leclerc to set his sights on grabbing P6 away from Kimi Antonelli.

Despite his early strong pace, he was unable to catch up to the Italian; on the other hand, the Monegasque proved the faster of the prancing horses, meanwhile, urging the same debate of swapping the cars but in a different order this time. With him being ordered to let his teammate go after a few laps only, Lewis Hamilton was seemingly fed up with Ferrari.

Subsequently, when his race engineer informed him about the gap to the driver behind, the Briton jibed back and said:

"You want me to let him past as well?"

This attitude was seemingly not appreciated by fans, as they wrote:

"Acting like his engineer was the one driving slow."

"Hamilton didn't have the pace to catch Kimi. Plain and simple," one fan wrote.

"Lewis made the worst decision of his career coming to this absolute clown show. Going to Williams genuinely would've been better lol," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans were taken aback by Hamilton's sassiness over the radio:

"This is ELITE trolling. Ferrari cinema," one fan wrote.

"Man has officially fully lost it at his 6th Ferrari race," another person wrote.

"I want this framed," a third netizen wrote.

Hamilton finished the race in P8, behind Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton was unhappy with Ferrari after the Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix Of Miami - Source: Getty

The seven-time champion had multiple outbursts over the radio during the Miami Grand Prix. However, when the chequered flag eventually fell on the track, Hamilton changed his attitude over the radio.

Hamilton's race engineer, Ricardo Adami, informed the Briton about his finishing position over the radio, and said:

"That's a P8!"

However, Lewis Hamilton did not acknowledge his engineer's radio messages as he was seemingly upset from the antics that went down earlier. His tight-lipped nature continued as he got out of his car, marking his end of the Miami Grand Prix.

